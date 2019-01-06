Discussants

Juliette De Maeyer, Université de Montréal

Jeff Pooley, Muhlenberg College

Lana Rakow, University of North Dakota

Dominique Trudel, Audencia Business School

Join Juliette De Maeyer, Jeff Pooley, Lana Rakow, and Dominique Trudel for a discussion of the Franklin Ford Collection, recently published as an open access book with an introduction by De Maeyer and Trudel. This free Zoom session, sponsored by mediastudies.press, marks the collection’s publication with a discussion of the work’s significance by the editors and other scholars.

The American journalist Franklin Ford (1849–1918) is remembered for his ambitious (and stillborn) Thought News periodical, hatched with philosopher John Dewey. The Franklin Ford Collection, curated and introduced by Dominique Trudel and Juliette De Maeyer, takes in the full shambolic spread of Ford's thought, across news, politics, education, finance, and society at large. The collection includes nineteen documents—letters, leaflets, editorials, and treatises—with critical annotations from Trudel and De Maeyer. The works, many unpublished or rarely circulated, illustrate the core themes that animated Ford's career, including his sweeping program of press reform and his thoughts on the interconnected flows of money, transportation, and communication.

mediastudies.press is a scholar-led, nonprofit, no-fee open access publisher in the media, film, and communication studies fields.