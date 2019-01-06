Liberty and the News
Liberty and the News, originally published in 1920 by the Harcourt, Brace and Howe, is in the public domain.
Download the original pdf
Published by mediastudies.press in the Public Domain series
mediastudies.press | 414 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA
New materials are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 (CC by-nc 4.0)
Cover design: Mark McGillivray | Copy-editing & proofing: Petra Dreiser
Credit for scan: Internet Archive, from the collections of the University of Michigan, 2008 upload
Credit for LaTeX template: Book design inspired by Edward Tufte, by The Tufte-LaTeX Developers
isbn 978-1-951399-02-3 (print) | isbn 978-1-951399-03-0 (ebook)
series issn (online) 2770-2480 | issn (print) 2770-2472
doi 10.32376/3f8575cb.2e69e142
Library of Congress Control Number 2020950484
Project MUSE | OAPEN | Internet Archive | Apple Books
Edition 1 published in November 2020