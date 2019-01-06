Open Access Principles

mediastudies.press is committed to open access in scholarly publishing. This means, first, that all of our published works are available for free on the open web. But our commitment goes deeper than public access alone. We believe that ownership and governance matter too—that sustainable OA publishing should be nonprofit and scholar-led. And we are committed to the principle that authorship should be free too. The “article processing charges” (APCs) that many OA publishers charge risk shifting the barriers of access from reader to author, especially in the media studies fields. Our serials and singles are free to authors and readers alike.

The following tenets are adapted from Jean-Sébastien Caux‘s Genuine Open Access Principles. (Caux’s principles are, in turn, adapted from the Fair Open Access Alliance’s Fair Open Access Principles.)



