Open Book Collective

mediastudies.press is a member of the Open Book Collective (OBC), the nonprofit and community-led collective-funding platform for nonprofit OA book publishers and infrastructure providers. Here we recognize and give our thanks to the subscribers, listed below, who have supported our commitment to publish open access books regardless of any author(s)’ ability to pay.

Our aim is to demonstrate, on a small scale, an open-access publishing model supported by libraries and other funders, rather than author fees. We believe that open access for readers should not be traded for new barriers to authorship. The Open Book Collective’s innovative collective funding model is an indispensable pillar of our mission-driven publishing program, dedicated to scaling small and to bibliodiversity. We are deeply grateful to the to our subscribers for supporting this vision.

OBC subscriptions to mediastudies.press may be made on an individual basis, or as part of the ScholarLed Package, which includes the six publishers that make up the ScholarLed consortium.