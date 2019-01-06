mediastudies.press welcomes submissions from scholars across media, communication, and film studies. We currently publish in four series:

Media Manifold series — monographs and other book-length works of contemporary media scholarship

Public Domain series — reprints of neglected classics, in new critical editions anchored by framing introductions

Open Reader series — themed collections of openly licensed, public domain, and linked materials curated and introduced by leading experts

History of Media Studies series — monographs and other original scholarly works centered on history of media, communication, and film studies

We are small and artisanal by mission, and aim to publish just five books a year. Given the volume of proposals that we receive—and with our production schedule in mind—we maintain an annual proposal window, June 1 to July 30, for manuscripts slated for publication in the following calendar year. You are welcome to send informal queries outside the window, but our general practice is to only consider proposals within the annual window. Each year, we review proposals with an initial reply by August 15, with the aim to conduct peer review of proposals of expressed interest by the end of September.

We kindly ask that proposals be submitted as a single PDF (see the form below). Proposals should included the following elements, in addition to at least one draft chapter: