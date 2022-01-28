Skip to main content
Blog
Published on Jan 28, 2022

mediastudies.press a new OASPA member

Published onJan 28, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Reply to
2021 - a year of growth with OASPA welcoming a diverse set of new members
by Bernie Folan
  • Published on Jan 21, 2022
  • oaspa.org

mediastudies.press was accepted as a member of the Open Access Scholarly Publishing Association (OASPA) last year. In a recent blog post, OASPA’s Bernie Folan highlighted the association’s newest members, including:

mediastudies.press is a new, open-access publisher for the media and communication studies fields. Launched in 2019, the press is nonprofit and scholar-led. Publishing living works, with iterative updates stitched into their process, the journal encourages multi-modal submissions that reflect the mediated environments authors study. Publishing is free with an aim to demonstrate, on a small scale, an open-access publishing model supported by libraries rather than author fees.

Hero image by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
