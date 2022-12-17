Skip to main content
Published on Dec 17, 2022

mediastudies.press is charter member of Open Book Collective

mediastudies.press is charter member of Open Book Collective
Open Book Collective
mediastudies.press is thrilled to announce that the press has joined the brand-new Open Book Collective (OBC), as a charter publisher-member. The platform brings together libraries and other funders with nonprofit open-access publishers like mediastudies.press—with the aim to sustain an OA monograph ecosystem without book-processing charges (BPCs). The OBC is one of the marquee projects of COPIM (Community-led Open Publication Infrastructures for Monographs), the collaborative effort to build out a sustainable infrastructure for scholar-led book publishing. Governed jointly by librarians, publishers, and open publishing service providers, the OBP promises to address the collective action challenges faced by no-fee, born-OA publishers—so that the emerging ecosystem in open access in book publishing might avoid the author-excluding turn to “processing charges” embraced by commercial publishers.

mediastudies.press may be supported individually, or as part of the ScholarLed package (which includes other like-minded presses with aligned values).

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
