History of Media Studies is indexed in the Directory of Open Access Journals

History of Media Studies, the diamond open access journal published by mediastudies.press, is now indexed in the Directory of Open Access Journals. The journal publishes research articles (and a variety of other publication types) in both English and Spanish. The journal charges no author fees, thanks to the support of the Open Access Community Investment Program.

mediastudies.press is a nonprofit, scholar-led publisher of monographs in the media, communication and film studies fields.