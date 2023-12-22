Skip to main content
Published on Dec 22, 2023

History of Media Studies is indexed in the Directory of Open Access Journals

History of Media Studies – DOAJ
History of Media Studies – DOAJ
A peer-reviewed, open access journal in history of media studies, media studies, communication studies & cultural studies.

History of Media Studies, the diamond open access journal published by mediastudies.press, is now indexed in the Directory of Open Access Journals. The journal publishes research articles (and a variety of other publication types) in both English and Spanish. The journal charges no author fees, thanks to the support of the Open Access Community Investment Program.

mediastudies.press is a nonprofit, scholar-led publisher of monographs in the media, communication and film studies fields.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
