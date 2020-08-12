Description
An outbound link to Warren I. Susman, “‘Personality’ and the Making of Twentieth-Century Culture,” Culture as History: The Transformation of American Society in the Twentieth Century (New York: Pantheon, 1984), https://www.worldcat.org/title/culture-as-history-the-transformation-of-american-society-in-the-twentieth-century/oclc/925828993. Originally published in John Higham and Paul Conkin, eds., New Directions in American Intellectual History (Baltimore: Johns Hopkins University Press, 1979), https://www.worldcat.org/title/new-directions-in-american-intellectual-history/oclc/185834885&referer=brief_results.