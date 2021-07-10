Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jan 01, 2020DOI

Eat Me, Drink Me, Like Me

by Tara Isabella Burton
Published onJan 01, 2020
Eat Me, Drink Me, Like Me
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Eat Me, Drink Me, Like Me
Eat Me, Drink Me, Like Me
by Tara Isabella Burton
  • Published on Jan 01, 2020
  • www.thenewatlantis.com
Description

An outbound link to Tara Isabella Burton, "Eat Me, Drink Me, Like Me," The New Atlantis, Winter 2020, https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/eat-me-drink-me-like-me.

IN FEBRUARY OF 2017, Shane Patrick Boyle told us all a story. Shane, the affable founder of Zine Fest Houston, tweeted a link to his one hundred thirty-six followers, sharing with them a GoFundMe campaign to cover his medical costs. Shane, a Type 1 diabetic, had recently returned from Texas to Arkansas to care for his mother. In so doing, he’d given up an arrangement he’d made with a local clinic to get regular, affordable insulin. So he asked the public for money: $750, to be exact.

Shane’s tweet got minimal engagement. It wasn’t enthrallingly written—just a poorly formatted link to the GoFundMe page, along with the relatively anodyne explanation: “I’m raising money for Insulin for Next Month. Click to Donate.”

When Shane died of complications from diabetes a few weeks later, the GoFundMe was fifty dollars short. Shane had rationed his insulin, his cousin said on another GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral costs. Although the original GoFundMe page is gone, Shane’s tweet is still up. After three years, it has garnered just 53 likes….

continue reading

OUTBOUND LINK

Eat Me, Drink Me, Like Me(Tara Isabella Burton, The New Atlantis, Winter 2020)

FREE ACCESS

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
mediastudies.press
mediastudies.press
Published with