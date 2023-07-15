Acknowledgments

PDF

We would like to thank the many people and organization who helped us with this project. Amandine Hamon, Cyrus Khalatbari, Simona Feng, and Hugo Marchand served as research assistants and contributed significantly to this project. The support of Jefferson Pooley and Dave Park and of their team from mediastudies.press was invaluable. Jeff believed in this project from the beginning and his insights were numerous. Emily Alexander ably led the linguistic revision of Ford’s texts and the book’s introduction. Our research also benefited from the feedback or many colleagues and anonymous reviewers that we thank for their insightful and generous comments. We are grateful for the financial support provided by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (grant no. 430-2018-00809) and MITACS, and for the help we received from many dedicated archivists from the AT&T Archives and History Center, Ball State University Libraries, Bentley Historical Library (University of Michigan), Brown University Library, Columbia University Library, Harvard Law School Library, New York Public Library, the Massachusetts Historical Society, Oviatt Library (California State University), University of Chicago Library, University of Washington Libraries, and Yale University Library.

