Published on Apr 13, 1887

Banding Together the Leading Newspapers

Letter to Edward Atkinson sent from New Orleans

by Franklin Ford
Published onApr 13, 1887
Memorandum 

FROM FRANKLIN FORD 

CENTRAL OFFICE, NEW YORK       

New Orleans, April 13th, 1887

 

Edward Atkinson Esq.1

Boston, Mass. 

My dear Sir:  

I have got thus far in the work of visiting the chief intelligence centres. I have come from Chicago by way of St. Paul, Omaha, Cheyenne, Denver, Leadville, Kansas City, St. Louis, Memphis and Nashville. I go from here to Galveston. From there I shall return to New York by way of Birmingham, Atlanta, Savannah and Charleston. I have succeeded in banding together the leading newspapers to receive intelligence from New York. I shall begin by sending out matter for publication which will bear mail transportation. You know I am relying upon you for valuable assistance. I can handle now to a greater advantage than ever before everything that you may write, save at times the more elaborate matters and that too. I shall see you in Boston soon after reaching New York. I expect to be in New York about April 25th at the latest. 

Yours, very truly, 

Franklin Ford. 

License
Creative Commons Public Domain Dedication (CC-0 1.0)
