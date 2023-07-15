The Larger Life: A Poem Dedicated to Franklin Ford

Login to discuss
Excerpt from The Larger Life, 66–67. New York: G. E. Croscup, 1904
There was more quality in the news
Some fifty years ago
Than, with all their prattle of ‘progress,’
The current journal shows.
The modern newspaper has caught to be
A kind of Pedler’s pack,
With less grip of Life’s moving unities
Than rules the pedler’s clack.
The clean sense of convincing relations
Is wholly lost to view
In the hodge-podge of undigested slop
Served in the daily stew.
The thought of integrity in news
(The truth entirely freed)
Is one with the notion of government—
The social daily need,
Communication parallels Commerce,
And Commerce, or the State
Never reaches full organization
Till the facts are ‘straight.’