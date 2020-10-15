New Single: Liberty and the News

AVAILABLE IN FIVE FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | Mobi (free) | paperback ($10)

& FIVE PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | Project MUSE | OAPEN | Internet Archive | Apple Books

Liberty and the News was published a century ago, the young Walter Lippmann’s fifth book. The slim volume merits a fresh read in our post-truth moment. “In an exact, sense,” Lippmann writes, “the present crisis of western democracy is a crisis in journalism.” For Lippmann, liberty constitutes a method, not a series of prohibitions and permissions. The book’s aim is to identify and examine potential reforms to boost the reliability of news—a project as relevant today as it is unfinished. Liberty and the News is republished in this mediastudies.press edition with a new introduction by Sue Curry Jansen.

“Of the power of the press much has already been said and written, but no criticism and appreciation of the modern newspaper more subtle and searching than that contained in this little volume has yet been published.” Robert E. Park (1921)

“In a single day, I read the text, making notes about almost every page. What I learned startled me, like discovering an ancient scroll meant to be found a century into the future, unearthed just in time to rescue civilization from catastrophe.” Roy Peter Clark (2018)

Walter Lippmann (1889–1974) was an American journalist and public philosopher. Sue Curry Jansen is professor emeritus of media and communication at Muhlenberg College.

Liberty and the News , originally published in 1920 by the Harcourt, Brace and Howe, is in the public domain.

Download the original pdf

Published by mediastudies.press in the Public Domain series

mediastudies.press | 414 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA

New materials are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 ( CC by-nc 4.0 )

Cover design: Mark McGillivray | Copy-editing & proofing: Petra Dreiser

Credit for scan: Internet Archive, from the collections of the University of Michigan, 2008 upload

Credit for LaTeX template: Book design inspired by Edward Tufte , by The Tufte-LaTeX Developers

isbn 978-1-951399-02-3 (print) | isbn 978-1-951399-03-0 (ebook)

doi 10.32376/3f8575cb.2e69e142

Library of Congress Control Number 2020950484

Project MUSE | OAPEN | Internet Archive | Apple Books