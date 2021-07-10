Description
An outbound link to Lauren Goode, "I Called Off My Wedding. The Internet Will Never Forget,” Wired, April 6, 2021, https://www.wired.com/story/weddings-social-media-apps-photos-memories-miscarriage-problem/
I STILL HAVE a photograph of the breakfast I made the morning I ended an eight-year relationship and canceled a wedding. It was an unremarkable breakfast—a fried egg—but it is now digitally fossilized in a floral dish we moved with us when we left New York and headed west. I don’t know why I took the photo, except, well, I do: I had fallen into the reflexive habit of taking photos of everything.
Not long ago, the egg popped up as a “memory” in a photo app. The time stamp jolted my actual memory. It was May 2019 when we split up, back when people canceled weddings and called off relationships because of good old-fashioned dysfunction, not a global pandemic. Back when you wondered if seating two people next to each other at a wedding might result in awkward conversation, not hospitalization….
continue reading
OUTBOUND LINK
“I Called Off My Wedding: The Internet Will Never Forget” (Lauren Goode, Wired, April 6, 2021)
METERED PAYWALL (4 free articles per month)