Sudden Amnesia Showed Me the Self Is a Convenient Fiction

WE WERE FLYING up a two-lane state road, passing everyone in sight. ‘Babe, why are you driving so fast?’ I asked. ‘What’s the emergency?’

My wife looked back at me in panic, and said: ‘Something’s wrong with you, and we’re going to the hospital.’

‘OK… why are we going to the hospital?’

‘You’re not right. Here, you need to put on a mask.’

‘Why do I need a mask?’

‘The COVID-19 pandemic.’

‘Where are we going?’

She hit the gas even harder….

