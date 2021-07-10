WE WERE FLYING up a two-lane state road, passing everyone in sight. ‘Babe, why are you driving so fast?’ I asked. ‘What’s the emergency?’
My wife looked back at me in panic, and said: ‘Something’s wrong with you, and we’re going to the hospital.’
‘OK… why are we going to the hospital?’
‘You’re not right. Here, you need to put on a mask.’
‘Why do I need a mask?’
‘The COVID-19 pandemic.’
‘Where are we going?’
She hit the gas even harder….
“Sudden Amnesia Showed Me the Self Is a Convenient Fiction” (Steven Hales, Psyche, January 11, 2021)
