Published on Jan 11, 2021DOI

Sudden Amnesia Showed Me the Self Is a Convenient Fiction

by Steven Hales
Published onJan 11, 2021
Description

An outbound link to Steven Hales, "Sudden Amnesia Showed Me the Self Is a Convenient Fiction," Psyche, January 11, 2021, https://psyche.co/ideas/sudden-amnesia-showed-me-the-self-is-a-convenient-fiction

WE WERE FLYING up a two-lane state road, passing everyone in sight. ‘Babe, why are you driving so fast?’ I asked. ‘What’s the emergency?’

My wife looked back at me in panic, and said: ‘Something’s wrong with you, and we’re going to the hospital.’

‘OK… why are we going to the hospital?’

‘You’re not right. Here, you need to put on a mask.’

‘Why do I need a mask?’

‘The COVID-19 pandemic.’

‘Where are we going?’

She hit the gas even harder….

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
