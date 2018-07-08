Skip to main content
Published on Aug 08, 2018

With This Facebook Like, I Hereby Acknowledge That You Got Married

by Jeremiah Budin
Description

An outbound link to Jeremiah Budin, “With This Facebook Like, I Hereby Acknowledge That You Got Married,” The New Yorker, August 8, 2018, https://www.newyorker.com/humor/daily-shouts/with-this-facebook-like-i-hereby-acknowledge-that-you-got-married.

HELLO, MY OLD college acquaintance. It’s been a long time. I just thought I’d stop by and like a picture from your wedding, thereby acknowledging that you got married. There—like. I did it.

With this like, I acknowledge that you had a boyfriend who is now your husband. I also acknowledge that you were wed at a venue, that the venue was decorated, and that you wore a dress. I’m not saying that any of those things are good or bad. I merely wish to confirm them. You, by posting pictures of your wedding on Facebook, are saying, “I got married.” And I, by liking one of the pictures, am saying, “That is correct.”

With This Facebook Like, I Hereby Acknowledge That You Got Married (Jeremiah Budin, The New Yorker, August 8, 2018)

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
