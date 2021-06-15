Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
New titlesOpen Reader Series
Published on Jul 15, 2021

New Single: Social Media & the Self

An open reader intended for undergraduate courses on social media and identity performance.

Published onJul 15, 2021
New Single: Social Media & the Self
·

READ

SOCIAL MEDIA & THE SELF: An Open Reader

MEDIASTUDIES.PRESS, 2021

Social Media & the Self is a web-only reader centered on the online performance of identity and curated with university courses in mind. The approach taken is to treat the self on social media as suspended between authenticity and performance. The collection traces the roots of the popular demand for individual self-expression to the early twentieth century. The message, then as now, was that the best way to get ahead is to consciously cultivate an authentic persona. The task, if anything, is more onerous today, with our fingers hovering, and hesitating, over the post button. 

In a nod to the theatrical context, the collection is divided into “acts,” five of them, followed by a handful of “encore” readings that speculate on the shareable future. Each of its component works already carries an open access license, or—in the case of copyrighted items—links to a web version. The collection will be updated with new material at least twice a year, in concert with the typical North American academic calendar. Social Media & the Self is edited by Jefferson Pooley.

Jefferson Pooley is a professor of media and communication at Muhlenberg College.

READ

SOCIAL MEDIA & THE SELF: An Open Reader

MEDIASTUDIES.PRESS, 2021

Published by mediastudies.press in the Open Reader series

mediastudies.press | 414 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA

New materials are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 (CC by-nc 4.0)

Cover credit: “Backstage at the Paramount” by John Rogers is licensed under CC by-nc-nd 2.0 and used by permission

Header credit: “Closed red curtain at the Coolidge Corner Theatre - portrait” by brokentrinkets is licensed under CC by 2.0

Identifiers: isbn 978-1-951399-04-7 | doi 10.32376/3f8575cb.1fc3f80a

Edition 1.0, published in July 2021

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
TAIWO ADEJUMO:

The authentic self of a leader has gained so much importance in the 21st century with the work of Bill George “The True North”. How does social media alienate the true identity of people and its criminal effect on the public in areas like pedophiles, dating, and online Fraud? I would like to have comments and thoughts on this topic as I am really interested in the purpose of correctional narratives of this societal danger. Lady T

mediastudies.press
mediastudies.press
Published with