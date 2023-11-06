References

._tedbundy. 2021. TikTok video. Accessed September 9, 2022. Content no longer online.

りﾑﾉ丂ﾘ [username]. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

_acidburns_. 2021. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

:) [username]. 2021. Comment on TikTok. https://www.tiktok.com/@real.ramirez/video/6996533200432450821?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1.

☹ [username]. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

🔪🔪 [username]. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

✭ [username]. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

🕊 [username]. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed June 6, 2022. Content no longer online.

. [username]. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed June 6, 2022. Content no longer online.

.213 [username]. 2022a. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

.213 [username]. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

*Daddy*😼💕 [username]. 2020. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Белый Русский [username]. 2020. “Ted Bundy Footage | Lana Del Rey—Summertime Sadness.” YouTube video. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-28Um7h64_I.

2Lady4Mental6Hospital8. 2020. “A Collection of Poems about Jeffrey Dahmer and the Original Female Character . . .” Archive of Own Own (website). Accessed May 8, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/26879557/chapters/65585596.

a-top-hat. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://at.tumblr.com/a-top-hat/huge-meme/zi1meax252j7.

A B. 2021. Comment on “Jeffrey Dahmer | Edit | Maneater (lyrics).” YouTube. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUZvzgiJ3BY.

afacewithouteyes. 2021. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://nightst4lkerxx.tumblr.com/post/663755473888198656/chibi-stalker-ricky-treats-himself-to-dinner.

Aggravating-Bag6986. 2021. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

aileen_wuornos._.fanpage. 2021. TikTok video. Accessed September 20, 2022. Content no longer online.

Aileenslvr. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed June 6, 2022. Content no longer online.

aileenwuornos-blog. 2011. Tumblr post. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://aileenwuornos-blog.tumblr.com/post/15055362079/i-really-dont-think-i-deserved-it-either.

aileenwuornos-blog. 2018. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://aileenwuornos-blog.tumblr.com/post/15341130311/garyleonridgway-aileenwuornos.

aleks_toddy. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@richardsleatherjacket/video/6967233340088798470?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6930854616536172037.

Amber Bell. 2018. Comment on “Aileen Wuornos: Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” YouTube. Accessed May 08, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MriWNndljQ0.

Amyna_summer. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

ang3l-bitch. 2021. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/643760468041908224/kys-fat-cunt#notes.

Anonymous. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed September 16, 2022. Content no longer online.

Anderson, Benedict. 1983. Imagined Communities. London: Verso.

Andrejevic, Mark. 2008. “Watching Television without Pity: The Productivity of Online Fans.” Television & New Media 9, no. 1: 24–46.

Anon 1. 2022. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. Content no longer online.

Anon 2. 2021. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/643760468041908224/kys-fat-cunt#notes.

Anon 3. 2021. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/642309182206377984/his-nasty-ass-raped-children-you-and-this-sick#notes.

Anon 4. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/172543828183/i-want-you-in-these-guts#notes.

Anon 5. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/172499963168/are-you-the-real-richard#notes.

Anon 6. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 1, 2022. https://the-real-ted--bundy-blog.tumblr.com/post/172540630998/omg-r-u-the-real-ted-bundy-shook-omg#notes.

Anon 7. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 1, 2022. https://the-real-ted--bundy-blog.tumblr.com/post/172661108873/join-the-discord-chat-teddy-boi-all-the-killers#notes.

Anon 8. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 1, 2022. https://the-real-ted--bundy-blog.tumblr.com/post/172662803438/theres-no-drama-whats-been-said-about-us-is.

Anon 9. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://at.tumblr.com/the-real-ted--bundy-blog/we-talk-about-you-all-the-time/fdduxoy2bzrt.

Applebaum, Stephen. 2018. “‘There Was Always a Darkness about Him’: My Friend Dahmer Author John Backderf on Growing up with a Serial Killer.” The Independent, May 30, 2018. https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/features/my-friend-dahmer-john-backderf-film-jeffrey-comic-book-interview-serial-killer-a8375866.html.

Avdeeff, Melissa K. 2021. “TikTok, Twitter, and Platform-Specific Technocultural Discourse in Response to Taylor Swift’s LGBTQ+ Allyship in ‘You Need to Calm Down.’” Contemporary Music Review 40, no. 1: 78–98. https://doi.org/10.1080/07494467.2021.1945225.

axolotlcore. 2021. “Friendship Goes a Long Way.” Wattpad. Accessed February 2, 2022. Content no longer online.

Bacon-Smith, Camille. 1992. Enterprising Women: Television Fandom and the Creation of Popular Myth. Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press.

Backderf, John. 2012. My Friend Dahmer. New York: Abrams ComicArts.

Balanzategui, Jessica, and Andrew Lynch. 2022. “‘Shudder’ and the Aesthetics and Platform Logics of Genre-Specific SVOD Services.” Television & New Media 24, no. 2: 156–72. https://doi.org/10.1177/15274764221093602.

Barnes, Naomi. 2019. “Killer Folklore: Identity Issues in the True Crime Community.” Ethnologies 41, no 1: 153–72. https://doi.org/10.7202/1069850ar.

Barrett-Ibarria, Sofia. 2019. “How Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos Became a Cult Hero.” Vice, September 19, 2019. https://www.vice.com/en/article/mbm3j4/how-serial-killer-aileen-wuornos-became-a-cult-hero.

Baym, Nancy. 1998. “The Emergence of an On-Line Community.” In Cybersociety 2.0: Revisiting Computer-Mediated Communication and Community, edited by Steve Jones, 35–68. London: Sage.

Baym, Nancy. 2000. Tune In, Log on: Soaps, Fandom, and Online Community. Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage.

Baym, Nancy. 2007. “The New Shape of Online Community: The Example of Swedish Independent Music Fandom.” First Monday 12, no. 8. https://firstmonday.org/ojs/index.php/fm/article/view/1978/1853.

Baym, Nancy . 2010. Personal Connections in the Digital Age. Malden, MA: Polity.

Benjamin, Walter. (1936) 2005. “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.” Translated by Harry Zohn. Marxists.org. https://www.marxists.org/reference/subject/philosophy/works/ge/benjamin.htm.

Belli, Willam. 2018. “Aileen: Now That’s What I Call Drag Music Vol. 1.” YouTube video. Accessed March 23, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dC193lIaGEc.

Bennett, Lucy. 2012. “Music Fandom Online: R.E.M. Fans in Pursuit of the Ultimate First Listen.” New Media & Society 14, no. 5: 748–63.

Bennett, Lucy. 2014. “Tracing Textual Poachers: Reflections on the Development of Fan Studies and Digital Fandom.” Journal of Fandom Studies 2, no. 1: 5–20. https://doi.org 10.1386/jfs.2.1.5_1.

Benetto, Jason. 2006. “Notes in Margin of Book ‘Solve Ripper’s Identity.’” Independent, July 14, 2006. https://web.archive.org/web/20090912214406/http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/notes-in-margin-of-book-solve-rippers-identity-407881.html.

Bergstrom, Kelly, and Nathaniel Poor. 2021. “Reddit Gaming Communities During Times of Transition.” Social Media and Society 7, no. 2. https://doi.org/10.1177/20563051211010167.

Berlinger, Joe, dir. 2019a. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Elastic, Gigantic Studios, Outpost Digital, and RadicalMedia. Netflix.

Berlinger, Joe, dir. 2019b. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Screenplay by Michael Werwie. COTA films, Voltage Pictures, and Third Eye Motion Picture Company. Netflix.

blee. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@richardsleatherjacket/video/6967233340088798470?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6930854616536172037.

Bloom, Clive. 2007. “The Ripper Writing: A Cream of a Nightmare Dream.” In Jack the Ripper: Media, Culture, History, edited by Alexandra Warwick and Martin Willis, 91–109. Manchester: Manchester University Press.

bluudstainbarbie. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://bluudstainbarbie.tumblr.com/post/644445518642216960/jeffreysdahmer-as-befits-a-man-who-himself.

Boffone, Trevor. 2022. “Introduction: The Rise of TikTok in US Culture.” In TikTok Cultures in the United States, edited by Trever Boffone, 1–13. London: Routledge.

Bonn, Scott A. 2014. Why We Love Serial Killers: The Curious Appeal of the World’s Most Savage Murderers. New York: Skyhorse. EBSCO.

Boling, Kelli S., and Kevin Hull. 2018. “Undisclosed Information—Serial Is My Favorite Murder: Examining Motivations in the True Crime Podcast Audience.” Journal of Radio & Audio Media 25, no. 1: 92–108. https://doi.org/10.1080/19376529.2017.1370714.

Booth, Paul. 2015. Playing Fans: Negotiating Fandom and Media in the Digital Age. Iowa City: University of Iowa Press. Kindle.

Booth, Paul. 2016. Digital Fandom 2.0. New York: Peter Lang.

Booth, Paul. 2017. “Playing by the Rules: Storium, Star Wars and Ludic Fandom.” Journal of Fandom Studies 5, no. 3: 267–84.

Bourdieu, Pierre. 1984. Distinction: A Social Critique of the Judgment of Taste. Translated by Richard Nice. London: Routledge.

Bourdieu, Pierre. 1991. Language and Symbolic Power. Cambridge, UK: Polity.

Bourdieu, Pierre. 1993. The Field of Cultural Production. New York: Columbia University Press.

Bourdieu, Pierre. 1996. The Rules of Art: Genesis and Structure of the Literary Field. Translated by Susan Emanuel. Cambridge, UK: Polity.

Boswell, Charles, and Lewis Thompson. 1955. The Girls in Nightmare House. New York: Fawcett.

Braudy, Leo. 1986. The Frenzy of Renown: Fame and its History. New York: OUP.

Bresnick, Ethan. 2019. “Intensified Play: Cinematic Study of TikTok Mobile App.” Unpublished manuscript, University of Southern California. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335570557_Intensified_Play_Cinematic_study_of_TikTok_mobile_app.

Broll, Ryan. 2020. “Dark Fandoms: An Introduction and Case Study.” Deviant Behavior 41, no. 6: 792–804. https://doi.org/10.1080/01639625.2019.1596453.

Broomfield, Nick, dir. 1992. Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer. Netflix.

Broomfield, Nick, dir. 2003. Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer. Netflix.

Browder, Laura. 2006. “Dystopian Romance: True Crime and the Female Reader.” Journal of Popular Culture 39, no. 6: 928–53.

Bumi. 2021. Comment on “Jeffrey Dahmer | Edit | Maneater (lyrics).” YouTube. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUZvzgiJ3BY.

bundysimp 2022. Reddit post. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Bury, Rhiannon. 2001. “X Marks the G-Spot: Femininity and Desire in a Women-Only Cyberspace.” Michigan Feminist Studies 15. http://hdl.handle.net/2027/spo.ark5583.0015.005.

Bury, Rhiannon. 2005. Cyberspaces of Their Own: Female Fandoms Online. New York: Peter Lang.

Bury, Rhiannon. 2017. “Technology, Fandom and Community in the Second Media Age.” Convergence 23, no. 6: 627–42.

Bury, Rhiannon, Ruth A. Deller, Adam Greenwood, and Bethan Jones. 2013. “From Usenet to Tumblr: The Changing Role of Social Media.” Participations 10, no. 1: 299–318.

Busse, Kristina. 2006. “Podcasts and the Fan Experience of Disseminated Media Commentary.” Flow Conference, 2006. http://kbusse.wordpress.com/2007/05/01/my-presentation-for-flow-2006.

Busse, Kristina. 2013. “Geek Hierarchies, Boundary Policing, and the Gendering of the Good Fan.” Participations: A Journal of Audience and Reception Studies 10, no. 1: 73–91.

Busse, Kristina. 2015. “Fan Labor and Feminism: Capitalizing on the Fannish Labor of Love.” Cinema Journal 54, no. 3: 110–15. https://doi.org/10.1353/cj.2015.0034.

C. M. B. 2021. Comment on “Ted Bundy: Sweet Serial Killer.” YouTube. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBw7m9Z_iRs.

Cameron, Deborah. 1994. “St-i-i-i-ll going . . . The Quest for Jack the Ripper.” Social Text 40:147–54.

Capote, Truman. 1966. In Cold Blood. New York: Random House.

Caputi, Jane. 1989. “The Sexual Politics of Murder.” Gender & Society 3, no. 4: 437–56.

Cavicchi, Daniel. 1998. Tramps Like Us: Music & Meaning Among Springsteen Fans. New York: OUP.

CBC Radio. 2015. “Inside the Online Subculture of Columbiners.” February 20, 2015. https://www.cbc.ca/radio/day6/episode-221-inside-the-world-of-columbiners-kidults-radical-homemakers-and-more-1.2961895/inside-the-online-subculture-of-columbiners-1.2961908.

cheeto_twat. 2021a. “Book One: Jefferey Lionel Dahmer—The History.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/30750548.

cheeto_twat. 2021b. “Book Two: Theodore Robert Cowell [Ted Bundy].” Archive of Our Own. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/30885131.

Chen, Adrian. 2012. “Why James Holmes Has Fans On the Internet.” Gawker, July 31, 2012. https://www.gawker.com/5930565/why-james-holmes-has-fans-on-the-internet.

Chesler, Phyllis. 1993. “A Woman’s Right to Self-Defense: The Case of Aileen Carol Wuornos.” Off Our Backs 23, no. 6: 6–15. http://www.jstor.org/stable/20834468.

Chin, Bertha. 2018. “It’s About Who You Know: Social Capital, Hierarchies, and Fandom.” In A Companion to Media Fandom and Fan Studies, edited by Paul Booth, 243–55. Hoboken, NJ: John Wiley & Sons.

Chloe <3. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Clausen, Line S., and Stine. A Sikjær. 2021. “When Podcast Met True Crime: A Genre-Medium Coevolutionary Love Story.” Leviathan: Interdisciplinary Journal in English 7:139–214. https://doi.org/10.7146/lev.v0i7.125213.

Clerc, Susan J. 1996. “Estrogen Brigades and ‘Big Tits’ Threads: Media Fandom Online and Off.” In Wired Women: Gender and New Realities in Cyberspace, edited by Lynn Cherny and Elizabeth Reba-Wise, 73–97. Seattle: Seal Press.

Connie. 2017. Comment on “Aileen Wuornos: Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” YouTube. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MriWNndljQ0.

Coppa, Francesca. 2006. “Writing Bodies in Space: Media Fanfiction as Theatrical Performance.” In Fan Fiction and Fan Communities in the Age of the Internet: New Essays, edited by Karen Hellekson and Kristina Busse, 225–44. Jefferson, NC: McFarland.

crowbar_p1per. 2021. Comment on “Safe and Sound.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed March 30, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/30313527?view_full_work=true.

cr0w-is-dummy. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://cr0w-is-dummy.tumblr.com/post/648289486971846656.

Cult Collectibles. 2022a. “Jeffrey Dahmer’s Urn.” CultCollectibles.org. Accessed September 22, 2022. https://www.cultcollectibles.org/shop/p/klij9jantf0psfdin1lq1ne3mgc0vq.

Cult Collectibles. 2022b. “About Us.” CultCollectibles.org. Accessed September 20, 2022. Content no longer online.

Curtis, L. Perry, Jr. 2001. Jack the Ripper and the London Press. London: Yale University Press.

Cuthberson, Anthony. 2019. “TikTok Secretly Loaded with Chinese Surveillance Software, Lawsuit Claims.” Independent, December 3, 2019. https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/tiktok-china-data-privacy-lawsuit-bytedance-a9230426.html.

Daggett, Chelsea. 2015. “Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold: Antiheroes for Outcasts.” Participations 12, no. 2: 45–77.

dahmerfordayz-blog. 2018. Tumblr post. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://dahmerfordayz-blog.tumblr.com/post/178639604736/as-a-high-school-student-future-serial-killer.

Dan🧿. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed September 16, 2022. Content no longer online.

Damon, Poppy, and Alice Fiennes. 2019. Murderabilia podcast. Audible. Accessed December 09, 2021.

darknight8200. 2022. Reddit post. Accessed May 6, 2022. Content no longer online.

datingdahmer-blog. 2017a. Tumblr post. Accessed March 2, 2022. https://datingdahmer-blog.tumblr.com/post/167928350256.

datingdahmer-blog. 2017b. Tumblr post. Accessed March 2, 2022. https://datingdahmer-blog.tumblr.com/post/167928868421/do-you-not-think-that-dahmer didnt-actually-want.

datingdahmer-blog. 2017c. Tumblr post. Accessed March 2, 2022. https://datingdahmer-blog.tumblr.com/post/167928231761.

dead-desert-star. 2021. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://nightst4lkerxx.tumblr.com/post/663755473888198656/Chibi-stalker-ri“ky-treats-himself-to-dinner.

deadmayo. 2022. "Clifford’s Big Red Cumshot.” Wattpad. Accessed February 15, 2022. https://www.wattpad.com/story/291685203-clifford%27s-big-red-cumshot.

deathrowrorry. 2020. Tumblr post. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://deathrowrorry.tumblr.com/post/638377466608615424/crime-scene-photos-are-the-most-fascinating-types.

deathrowrorry. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://deathrowrorry.tumblr.com/post/641332758577332224/richardramirez-thenightstalker-eva-o-the-diva#notes.

Deleted user 1. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed March 18, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 2. 2022. Reddit post. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 3. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 4. 2022. Reddit post. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 5. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 6. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 7. 2021. Reddit post. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 8. 2021. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 9. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 30, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deleted user 10. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 30, 2022. Content no longer online.

Deller, Ruth. 2014. “A Decade in the Lives of Online Fan Communities.” In The Ashgate Research Companion to Fan Cultures, edited by Linda Duits, Stijn Reijnders, and Koon Zwaan, 237–48. Farnham: Ashgate.

Denham, Jack. 2016. “The Commodification of the Criminal Corpse: ‘Selective Memory’ in Posthumous Representations of Criminal.” Mortality 21:229–45.

dictatorxtc. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Divon, Tom, and Tobias Ebbrecht-Hartmann. 2022. “#JewishTikTok: The JewToks’ Fight against Antisemitism.” In TikTok Cultures in the United States, edited by Trevor Boffone, 47–58. London: Routledge.

Duncan, Sophie. 2019. “Personating the Ripper: Civilian Performance and the Melodramatic Mode.” Nineteenth Century Theatre and Film 46, no. 2: 190–209.

Duval, Jared, Ferran Altarriba Bertran, Siying Chen, Melissa Chu, Divya Subramonian, Austin Wang, Geoffrey Xiang, Sri Kurniawan, and Katherine Isbister. 2021. “Chasing Play on TikTok from Populations with Disabilities to Inspire Playful and Inclusive Technology Design.” In Proceedings of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems. Association for Computing Machinery, New York, Article 492. https://doi.org/10.1145/3411764.3445303.

Eggplantsworldd. 2020. TikTok video. Accessed December 15, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@eggplantsworldd/video/7155621419748150574?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7155621419748150574&q=jeffrey%20dahmer%20meme&t=1668762438235.

eliasblas. 2017. Tumblr post. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://eliasblas.tumblr.com/post/156144636709/i-wasnt-gonna-share-this-on-here-but-i-knew.

FandomVulture333. 2022a. Reddit comment. Accessed May 30, 2022. Content no longer online.

FandomVulture333. 2022b. Reddit comment. Accessed May 30, 2022. Content no longer online.

Farmaki, Anna. 2013.“Dark Tourism Revisited: A Supply/Demand Conceptualisation.” International Journal of Culture, Tourism and Hospitality Research 7, no. 3: 281–92. https://doi.org/10.1108/IJCTHR-05-2012-0030.

Fathallah, Judith. 2017. Fanfiction and the Author: How Fanfic Changes Popular Cultural Texts. Amsterdam: Amsterdam University Press.

Fathallah, Judith. 2018a. “Reading Real Person Fiction as Digital Fiction: An Argument for New Perspectives.” Convergence 24, no. 6: 568–86. https://doi.org/10.1177/1354856516688624.

Fathallah, Judith. 2018b. “Polyphony on Tumblr: Reading the Hateblog as Pastiche.” In Tumblr and Fandom, ed. Lori Morimoto and Louisa Ellen Stein, special issue, Transformative Works and Cultures 27. https://dx.doi.org/10.3983/twc.2018.1210.

Fathallah, Judith. 2020. Emo: How Fans Defined a Subculture. Iowa City: Iowa University Press.

Fathallah, Judith. 2021. “‘Getting by’ on 4chan: Feminine Self-Presentation and Capital-Claiming in Antifeminist Webspace.” First Monday 26, no. 6: https://firstmonday.org/ojs/index.php/fm/article/view/10449/10149.

Fathallah, Judith. 2022. “‘Being a Fangirl of a Serial Killer Is Not Okay’: Gatekeeping Reddit’s True Crime Community.” New Media and Society. OnlineFirst. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/14614448221138768.

Felicino. 2021. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

Fiske, John. 1989. Understanding Popular Culture. London: Routledge.

Fiske, John. 1992. “The Cultural Economy of Fandom.” In The Adoring Audience: Fan Culture and Popular Media, edited by Lisa A. Lewis, 30–49. London: Routledge.

Fisher, Joseph C. 1997. Killer Among Us: Public Reactions to Serial Murder. Westport, CT: Praeger.

FlaerZz. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

Foley, Malcolm, and John J. Lennon. 1996. “JFK and Dark Tourism: A Fascination With Assassination.” International Journal of Heritage Studies 2, no. 4: 198–211. https://doi.org/10.1080/13527259608722175.

Fox, James Allen, and Jack Levin. 2005. Extreme Killing: Understanding Serial and Mass Murder. Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage.

Frayling, Christopher. 2007. “The House that Jack Built.” In Jack the Ripper: Media, Culture, History, edited by Alexandra Warwick and Martin Willis, 13–28. Manchester: Manchester University Press.

Freund, Katie. 2006. “Convention of Fools: The Bakhtinian Carnival and the Anime Fan Community.” Fanthropology (blog). Accessed March 23, 2022. https://fanthropology.wordpress.com/2006/03/30/convention-of-fools-the-bakhtinian-carnival-and-the-anime-fan-community/.

Ftwinzgottalent. 2020. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@ftwinzgottalent/video/7154100633459543338?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&q=%23jeffrey%20dahmer%20humour&t=1669042506129.

Fuckyou. 2021. Comment on “The Most Beautiful Happiness for Lizzie and Ted.” Archive of Our Own. https://archiveofourown.org/works/25486579.

gabi mejia. 2022. Comment on “Ted Bundy Footage | Lana Del Rey—Summertime Sadness.” YouTube. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-28Um7h64_I.

Garden Dormouse. 2019. Comment on “Ted Bundy—The Unknown.” YouTube. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixzZcdLNZXg.

garyleonridgway. 2012. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://aileenwuornos-blog.tumblr.com/post/15341130311/garyleonridgway-aileenwuornos.

Geraghty, Lincoln. 2014. Cult Collectors: Nostalgia, Fandom and Collecting Popular Culture. New York: Routledge.

Geraghty, Lincoln. 2018. “Passing Through: Popular Media Tourism, Pilgrimage, and Narratives of Being a Fan.” In The Routledge Handbook of Popular Culture and Tourism, edited by Christine Lundberg and Vassilios Ziakas. London: Routledge. Kindle.

get_raccd_24. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Gibson, Dirk C. 2006. Serial Murder and Media Circuses. Westport, CT: Praeger.

Gn, Joel. 2011. “Queer Simulation: The Practice, Performance and Pleasure of Cosplay.” Continuum 25, no. 4: 583–93. https://doi.org/10.1080/10304312.2011.582937.

Grenier, Keith. 2021. Comment on “Richard Ramirez (Devil Eyes—Hippie Sabotage).” YouTube. Accessed May 8, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0_zeUynvKI.

Haggerty, Kevin D. 2009. “Modern Serial Killers.” Crime, Media, Culture: An International Journal 5, no. 2: 168–87. https://doi.org/10.1177/1741659009335714.

Hammond, Michael. 2017. “What is an Online Community? A New Definition Based Around Commitment; Connection; Reciprocity; Interaction; Agency; and Consequences.” International Journal of Web Based Communities. Author’s archived version. http://wrap.warwick.ac.uk/78922/.

Hannell, Briony. 2017. “Game of Thrones’ ‘War on Women’: Fandom and Feminist Discourse on Tumblr.” Fan Studies Network Conference, University of Huddersfield, June 25, 2017.

Harris, Bill, dir. 1996. “Jeffrey Dahmer: The Monster Within.” Biography. Originally broadcast on June 3, 1996. Tower Productions. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzSxU1GoL6I.

Hautsch, Jessica. 2018. “The Rhetorical Affordance of GIFs by Tumblr’s Supernatural Fandom.” In "Tumblr and Fandom," ed. Lori Morimoto and Louisa Ellen Stein, special issue, Transformative Works and Cultures 27. http://dx.doi.org/10.3983/twc.2018.1165.

Haze Dante. 2021. Comment on “Ted Bundy Edit—Criminal.” YouTube. Accessed September 16, 2022.

Hedrick, Ashley, Dave Karpf, and Daniel Kreiss. 2018. “The Earnest Internet vs. the Ambivalent Internet.” International Journal of Communication 12. https://ijoc.org/index.php/ijoc/article/view/8736.

Hellekson, Karen. 2009. “A Fannish Field of Value: Online Fan Gift Culture.” Cinema Journal 48, no. 4: 113–18. https://doi.org/10.1353/cj.0.0140.

Hiebert, Alexa, and Kathy Kortes-Miller. 2021.“Finding Home in Online Community: Exploring TikTok as a Support for Gender and Sexual Minority Youth throughout COVID-19.” Journal of LGBT Youth 20, no. 4: 800–17. https://doi.org/10.1080/19361653.2021.2009953.

Hillman, Serena, Jason Procyk, and Carman Neustaedter. 2014a. “alksjdf;lksfd: Tumblr and the Fandom User Experience.” Proceedings of the Conference on Designing Interactive Systems, ACM Press, 775–84.

Hillman, Serena, Jason Procyk, and Carman Neustaedter. 2014b. “Tumblr Fandoms, Community & Culture.” Proceedings of the CSCW Conference on Computer Supported Cooperative Work and Social Computing (CSCW), ACM Press, 285–88.

Hartmann, Rudi, John Lennon, Daniel P. Reynolds, Alan Rice, Ada T. Rosenbaum, and Phillip R. Stone. 2018. “The History of Dark Tourism.” Journal of Tourism History 10, no. 3: 269–95. https://doi.org/10.1080/1755182X.2018.1545394.

Hills, Matt. 2002. Fan Cultures. London: Routledge.

Hills, Matt. 2005. The Pleasures of Horror. London: Continuum.

Hills, Matt. 2015. “Cult Cinema and the ‘Mainstreaming’ Discourse of Technological Change: Revisiting Subcultural Capital in Liquid Modernity.” New Review of Film and Television Studies 13, no. 1: 100–21. https://doi.org/10.1080/17400309.2014.982928.

Hilton, Jeff. 2021. Comment on “Makayla Singleton—Ted Bundy (Audio).” YouTube. Accessed December 8, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOh8ZoDwdlU.

Hobbs, Thomas. 2018. “From Ted Bundy to Jeffrey Dahmer: What It’s Like To Be Part of a Serial Killer Fandom.” New Statesman, October 16, 2018. https://www.newstatesman.com/2018/10/ted-bundy-jeffrey-dahmer-what-it-s-be-part-serial-killer-fandom.

Hoebink, Dorus, Stijn Reijnders, and Abby Waysdorf. 2014. “Exhibiting Fandom: A Museological Perspective.” In "Materiality and Object-Oriented Fandom," ed. Bob Rehak, special issue, Transformative Works and Cultures 16. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2014.0529.

Horeck, Tanya. 2019. Justice on Demand: True Crime in the Digital Streaming Era. Detroit: Wayne State University Press.

hyejooloveclub. 2021a. Reddit post. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

hyejooloveclub. 2021b. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

immaturegrammy. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://at.tumblr.com/immaturegrammy/660365115209760768/pf5r5uoihmw4.

İnceoglu, İrem, and Kaya Yiğit Bahadır. “TikTokivism: Grouping of LGBTI+ Youth on TikTok’s Semi-Discrete Environments.” TikTok and Social Movements (online symposium), TikTok Cultures Research Network, September 20, 2021. Accessed December 12, 2022. https://tiktokcultures.com/tiktok-and-social-movements-recordings/.

Irwin, Hannah. 2014. “Not of This Earth: Jack the Ripper and the Development of Gothic Whitechapel.” M/C Journal 17, no. 4. https://doi.org/10.5204/mcj.845.

Its-jilleus. 2021. Tumblr post. Content no longer online.

Izzy. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Jackpotscomicno5. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://at.tumblr.com/jackpotcomicsno5/i-love-how-people-joke-about-male-serial-killers/dg5xtkjuvdbu.

James, Roxie J., and Katherine E. Lane. 2020. “‘I Need a Hero:’ Representation and Reinvention of the Criminal Hero in Mass Media.” In Criminals As Heroes in Popular Culture, edited by Roxie J. James and Katherine E. Lane, 1–15. Cham: Palgrave Pivot.

Jameson, Frederic. 1991. Postmodernism or The Cultural Logic of Late Capitalism. Durham: Duke University Press.

Jarvis, Brian. 2007. “Monsters Inc.: Serial killers and Consumer Culture.” Crime, Media, Culture 3, no. 3: 326–44. https://doi.org/10.1177/1741659007082469.

JaŻ. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

jdimh7. 2022a. “In This Together.” Archive of Our Own. https://archiveofourown.org/works/30342417?view_full_work=true.

Jeffery_dahmer17. 2020. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Jeffreydahmereditzz. 2022a. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Jeffreydahmereditzz. 2022b. TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Jeffreydahmereditzz. 2022c. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Jeffreydahmereditzz. 2022d. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

jeffreydahmerlover. 2017. TikTok video. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@jeffreydahmerlover/video/195502678238679040?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1.

jeffreydrunk. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://dahmerfordayz-blog.tumblr.com/post/178639604736/as-a-high-school-student-future-serial-killer.

Jelicaalynn. 2021. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/643760468041908224/kys-fat-cunt#notes.

Jenkins, Henry. 1992. Textual Poachers: Television Fans and Participatory Culture. London: Routledge.

Jenkins, Henry. 2006. Convergence Culture: Where Old and New Media Collide. New York: New York University Press.

Jenkins, Henry. 2013. Textual Poachers: Television Fans and Participatory Culture. 20th anniversary ed. New York: Routledge. https://doi.org/10.4324/9780203114339.

Jenkins, Henry, Sam Ford, and Joshua Green. 2013. Spreadable Media: Creating Value and Meaning in a Networked Culture. New York: New York University Press.

Jensen, Joli. 1992. “Fandom as Pathology: The Consequences of Characterization.” In The Adoring Audience: Fan Culture and Popular Media, edited by Lisa A. Lewis, 9–26. London: Routledge.

Jessica Pazo. 2021. Comment on “Ted Bundy Footage | Lana Del Rey—Summertime Sadness.” YouTube. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-28Um7h64_I.

JiKook_Namjin_taegiseok. 2019. Comment on “Life’s Too Short to Match Your Socks.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/17175839?view_full_work=true.

JoeLedeen. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Jones, Bethan. 2021. “‘Do Your Part Spreading My Message, Making Memes and Shitposting:’ Dark Fandom and/as Sites of Resistance.” Society for Cinema and Media Studies Conference (online), March 17–21, 2021.

Jude_The_Dude. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Katz, Yuval, and Limor Shifman. 2017. “Making Sense? The Structure and Meanings of Digital Memetic Nonsense.” Information, Communication & Society 20, no. 6: 825–42. https://doi.org/10.1080/1369118X.2017.1291702.

Kaye, D. Bondy Valdovinos, Aleesha Rodriguez, Katrin Langton, and Patrik Wikstrom. 2021. “You Made This? I Made This: Practices of Authorship and (Mis)Attribution on TikTok.” International Journal of Communication 15:3195–215.

Kaye, D. Bondy Valdovinos, Jing Zeng, and Patrik Wikström. 2022. TikTok: Creativity and Culture in Short Video. Cambridge, UK: Polity.

Ken. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Kesling, Ben, and Georgia Wells. 2020. “U.S. Military Bans TikTok Over Ties to China.” The Wall Street Journal, January 3, 2020. https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-military-bans-tiktok-over-ties-tochina-11578090613.

kiluwa. 2019. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://at.tumblr.com/killuwa/lesbians-convinces-aileen-wuornos-to-murder-7/4lqpo4y4srl6.

Kirkpatrick, Ellen. 2015. “Toward New Horizons: Cosplay (Re)imagined through the Superhero Genre, Authenticity, and Transformation.” Transformative Works and Cultures 18. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2015.0613.

kkg108. 2019. Comment on “Ted Bundy—The Unknown.” YouTube. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixzZcdLNZXg.

korimari_locx. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@korimari_locx/video/7055092746423438638?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7055092746423438638&q=aileen%20wuornos%20joke&t=1669124145963.

Krishna, Manoj. 2021. Comment on “Ted Bundy Edit—Criminal.” YouTube. Accessed December 22, 2022.

KRON 4. 2014 (1990). “The Night Stalker’s Groupies.” Originally broadcast January 9, 1990. YouTube video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Rlm-n3vfVM.

Kulinicheva, Ekaterina. 2021. “Sneakerheads as Fans and Sneaker Fandom as Participatory Culture.” Transformative Works and Cultures 36. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2021.1991.

Kumar, Sneha. 2021. “Carmilla Fandom as a Lesbian Community of Feeling.” Transformative Works and Cultures 36. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2021.2007.

Kunert, Jessica. 2021. “The Footy Girls of Tumblr: How Women Found Their Niche in the Online Football Fandom.” Communication & Sport 9, no. 2: 243–63.

Laclau, Ernesto, and Chantal Mouffe. 1985. Hegemony and Socialist Strategy: Towards a Radical Democratic Politics. London: Verso.

Lambert, Kelly. 2016. “Richard Ramirez—Dirty Mind.” YouTube. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGwuK3NAdIg.

lameadults. 2020. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@lameadults/video/7055095186057088302?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7055095186057088302&q=ted%20bundy%20jokes&t=1668508814946.

Lamerichs, Nicolle. 2011. “Stranger than Fiction: Fan Identity in Cosplay.” Transformative Works and Cultures 7. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2011.0246.

landtron. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@_landtron_/video/7148521049314053422?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7148521049314053422&q=jeffreydahmermeme&t=1668763074453.

Lanier, Clinton D. Jr., C. Scott Rader, and Aubrey R. Fowler III. 2022. “Digital Fandom (Revisted): Exploring the Role of the Hypermediated Fan as Trickster.” In The Routledge Handbook of Digital Consumption, edited by Rosa Llamas and Russell Belk. 2nd ed. 384–98, Taylor and Francis e-book.

Larsen, Kathy, ed. 2014a. The Journal of Fandom Studies 2, no. 1. https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/intellect/jfs/2014/00000002/00000001.

Larsen, Kathy, ed. 2014b. “Moving Forward, Looking Back.” The Journal of Fandom Studies 2, no. 1: 3–4. https://doi.org/10.1386/jfs.2.1.3_2.

Lennon, John, and Malcom Foley. 2000. Dark Tourism: The Attraction of Death and Disaster. New York: Continuum.

Leppänen, Sirpa. 2009. “Playing with and Policing Language Use and Textuality in Fan Fiction.” In Internet Fictions, edited by Ingrid Hotz-Davies, Anton Kirchofer, and Sirpa Leppänen, 62–83. Newcastle upon Tyne: Cambridge Scholars.

Leslie🃏[username]. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@real.ramirez/video/6996533200432450821?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1.

Levin Russo, Julie. 2013. “Textual Orientation: Queer Female Fandom Online.” In The Routledge Companion to Media and Gender, edited by Cindy Carter, Linda Steiner, and Lisa McLaughlin, 450–60. Oxon: Routledge.

Löbert, Anya. 2012. “Fandom as a Religious Form: On the Reception of Pop Music by Cliff Richard Fans in Liverpool.” Popular Music 31, no. 1: 125–41. http://www.jstor.org/stable/23325835.

Lokisnotdead. 2018. Comment on The One Where True Crime Meets High School. Archive of Our Own. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/14352558?view_full_work=true.

Lothian, Alexis. 2009. “Living in a Den of Thieves: Fan Video and Digital Challenges to Ownership.” Cinema Journal 48, no. 4: 130–36.

Lothian, Alexis, Kristina Busse, and Robin Anne Reid. 2007. “‘Yearning Void and Infinite Potential’: Online Slash Fandom as Queer Female Space.” English Language Notes 45, no. 2: 103–11.

lovemusicmusa. 2021. Comment on “Richard Ramirez ‘Fell with the Devil.’” YouTube. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

lucypopmama. 2020. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@lucypopmama/video/6900283994525404421?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6900283994525404421&q=aileen%20wuornos%20humor&t=1669209249658.

Lynch, Kimery S. 2022. “Fans as Transcultural Gatekeepers: The Hierarchy of BTS’ Anglophone Reddit Fandom and the Digital East-West Media Flow.” New Media & Society 24, no. 1: 105–21.

Lyons, Tom, and Lisa Trei. 1989. "Celebration Sets Up Near Execution." Gainesville Sun, January 25, 1989.

lsxy2. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@lxsy2/video/7157473378117438726?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7157473378117438726.

McKay, Adam, dir. 2006. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Written by Will Ferrell. Columbia Pictures, Relativity Media, The Apatow Company, and Mosaic Media Group.

Makayla Singleton. 2021a. “Makayla Singleton—Ted Bundy (Audio).” YouTube. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOh8ZoDwdlU.

Makayla Singleton. 2021b. Comment on “Makayla Singleton—Ted Bundy (Audio).” YouTube. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOh8ZoDwdlU.

male-to-catgirl. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed March 3, 2022. https://male-to-catgirl.tumblr.com/post/666664747985453056/too-many-women-called-evil-for-what-is-honestly-a.

malscat. 2019. Comment on “Carl Azuz x Ted Bundy.” Wattpad. Accessed February 17, 2022. Content no longer online.

Mandy Monroe. 2021. Comment on “Richard Ramirez ‘Fell with the Devil.’" YouTube. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

marimbasolo4. 2022. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

mark quish. 2021. Comment on “Ted Bundy—In the End—Music Tribute.” YouTube. Accessed May 8, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRZy3DoFFqE.

Matt. 2020. Comment on “The Most Beautiful Happiness for Lizzie and Ted.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/25486579.

Matthews, Jolie C. 2018. “A Past That Never Was: Historical Poaching in Game of Thrones Fans’ Tumblr Practices.” Popular Communication 16, no. 3: 225–42. https://doi.org/10.1080/15405702.2018.1453070

medeakid. 2021. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

michaelsmistress. 2019a. “Comment on Life’s Too Short to Match Your Socks.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/17175839?view_full_work=true.

michaelsmistress. 2019b. “Life’s Too Short to Match Your Socks.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/17175839?view_full_work=true.

memes4ya. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://at.tumblr.com/memes4ya/640403951573942272/1ch7u1gnxj37.

Meyers, Marc, dir. 2017. My Friend Dahmer. Ibid Filmworks, Aperture Entertainment, and Attic Light Films.

Milner, R. M. 2011. “Discourses on Text Integrity: Information and Interpretation in the Contested Fallout Knowledge Community.” Convergence: The International Journal of Research into New Media Technologies 17, no. 2: 159–75.

Miss Noir in the shadow. 2020. Comment on “Aileen Wuornos—Edit.” YouTube. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1V86bHyN_Cw.

MKManiac. 2019. Comment on “Ted Bundy—The Unknown.” YouTube. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixzZcdLNZXg.

Moonlitnitely. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tumblr.com/slayersbookofdeath-blog/164319149291.

MozzUpDown. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed September 5, 2022. Content no longer online.

mr_oh_sangwoo. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

muan muan. 2021. Comment on “Richard Ramirez ‘Fell with the Devil.’" YouTube. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Murder Auction. 2022. “About Us.” MurderAuction.com. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://www.murderauction.com/auction/about-us.

murder-mystery-theatre. 2022a. Tumblr post. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://www.tumblr.com/murder-mystery-theatre/690903030670999552.

murder-mystery-theatre. 2022b. Tumblr post. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://murder-mystery-theatre.tumblr.com/post/694608166789513216.

Murley, Jean. 2008. The Rise of True Crime: 20th-Century Murder and American Popular Culture. Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO.

Nathan. 2021. Comment on “Richard Ramirez ‘Fell with the Devil.’" YouTube. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

nem.tudom._.xd. 2021. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

nevermoreflesh. 2018. “A Handsome Face with a Monster Inside.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/15067349.

nights4lkerxx. 2014. Tumblr post. Accessed March 1, 2022. https://nightst4lkerxx.tumblr.com/post/645303803356266496/im-sorry-for-this.

nights4lkerxx. 2021a. Tumblr post. Accessed March 1, 2022. https://nightst4lkerxx.tumblr.com/post/663755473888198656/chibi-stalker-ricky-treats-himself-to-dinner.

nights4lkerxx. 2021b. Tumblr post. Accessed March 1, 2022. https://nightst4lkerxx.tumblr.com/post/645714418913755136/this-is-actually-so-sad.

Nini, Andrea. 2018. “An Authorship Analysis of the Jack the Ripper Letters.” Digital Scholarship in the Humanities 33, no. 3: 621–36. https://doi.org/10.1093/llc/fqx065.

Nguyen, Josef. 2016. “Performing as Video Game Players in Let’s Plays.” Transformative Works and Cultures 22. http://dx.doi.org/10.3983/twc.2016.0698.

Nuhchez. 2020. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@nuhchez/video/6855018593311132933?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6855018593311132933&q=tedbundymemes&t=166850801353.

obsession_inc. 2009. "Affirmational Fandom vs. Transformative Fandom." Dreamwidth. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://obsession-inc.dreamwidth.org/82589.html.

oh-thats-good-ta-hear. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

orevet. 2018. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://at.tumblr.com/orevet/serial-killers-as-people-you-regret-swiping-right/nbwxgpviudgs.

orphan_account 1. 2020. “Spinning Wheel.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/23078827?view_full_work=true.

orphan_account 2. 2020. “Baby, I’m an Animal (But You Can Have a Taste).” Archive of Our Own. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/27548836.

orphan_account 3. 2019. Comment on “The One Where True Crime Meets High School.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/14352558?view_full_work=true.

Palmer, Zachary D. 2021. “‘I’m Going to Love and Tolerate the Shit Out of You:’ Hybrid Masculinities in the Brony Community.” Men and Masculinities 5, no. 1: 87–105. https://doi.org/10.1177/1097184X211031969

Pande, Rukmini. 2018. Squee from the Margins: Fandom and Race. Iowa City: University of Iowa Press.

Paredes, Anthony J., and Elizabeth D. Purdum. 1990. “‘Bye-bye Ted . . .’ Community Response in Florida to the Execution of Theodore Bundy.” Anthropology Today 6, no. 2: 9–11.

partyhardcake. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Paula Moyano. 2022. Comment on “Aileen Wuornos Edit—I Was Made for Lovin You.” YouTube. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps3j8HqpkTM.

Pearson, Kyra. 2007. “The Trouble with Aileen Wuornos, Feminism’s ‘First Serial Killer.’” Communication and Critical/Cultural Studies 4, no. 3: 256–75.

Pearson, Roberta. 2010. “Fandom in the Digital Era.” Popular Communication 8, no. 1: 84–95. https://doi.org/10.1080/15405700903502346.

PEEK-A-BOO. 2021. “Richard Ramirez—Animal (Glitch Remix).” YouTube. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtmQpkDKPyU.

Penley, Constance. 1997. Nasa/Trek: Popular Science and Sex in America. London: Verso.

Phan, Michelle. 2020. “Biopower, Police Accountability, and Emotional Labour in the Age of Social Media.” The iJournal: Student Journal of the Faculty of Information 5, no. 2. https://doi.org/10.33137/ijournal.v5i2.34466.

Phillips, Whitney, and Ryan M. Milner. 2017. The Ambivalent Internet: Mischief, Oddity, and Antagonism Online. Cambridge, UK: Polity. Kindle.

Poems of Plupp. 2021. “Summertime Sadness [Jeffrey Dahmer].” YouTube. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

Princesss7. 2021. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

Queen Bee. 2017. “Richard Ramirez (Devil Eyes—Hippie Sabotage). ” Accessed May 8, 2022. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0_zeUynvKI.

Queertcc. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://dahmerfordayz-blog.tumblr.com/post/178639604736/as-a-high-school-student-future-serial-killer.

Radykalny-feminizm. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed September 18, 2022. https://radykalny-feminizm.tumblr.com/post/689561073833197568.

rainy.msx. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Ramsland, Katherine. 2012. "Women Who Love Serial Killers." Psychology Today, April 20, 2012. https://www.psychologytoday.com/gb/blog/shadow-boxing/201204/women-who-love-serial-killers.

real.ramirez. 2021. TikTok video. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@real.ramirez/video/6996533200432450821?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1.

PotatoMuffinMafia. 2021. “Unpopular opinion: Comedy true crime podcasts are disrespectful and inappropriate.” Reddit post. R/TrueCrime. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://www.reddit.com/r/TrueCrime/comments/qeo0pg/unpopular_opinion_comedy_true_crime_podcasts_are/.

Redrumautographs. 2022. “Theodore Robert Bundy original 10 pages court document stamped and signed from August 7, 1979.” Murder Auction lot. MurderAuction.com. Accessed September 22, 2022.

Reijnders, Stijn L. 2011. “Stalking the Count: Dracula, Fandom and Tourism.” Annals of Tourism Research: A Social Sciences Journal 38, no. 1: 231–48. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annals.2010.08.006.

Repent to kidzbopism. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@richardsleatherjacket/video/6967233340088798470?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6930854616536172037.

Rheingold, Howard. 1993. The Virtual Community: Homesteading on the Electronic Frontier. Boston: Addison-Wesley.

Richard Ramirez♡. 2021. TikTok video. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

RichardLittleDevil. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@richardsleatherjacket/video/6967233340088798470?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6930854616536172037.

richardsleatherjacket. 2021. TikTok video. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@richardsleatherjacket/video/6967233340088798470?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6930854616536172037.

richardramirez9996. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

RICHIES_ANGEL. 2021a. “Richard Ramirez Imagines.” Wattpad. Accessed February 17, 2022. Content no longer online.

RICHIES_ANGEL. 2021b. “Richard Ramirez Imagines.” Wattpad. Accessed February 2, 2022. Content no longer online.

richiessshadesofgrey. 2022. “Richard Ramirez: One Shots.” Wattpad. Accessed February 2, 2022. Content no longer online.

Rico, Andrew Ryan. 2015. “Fans of Columbine Shooters Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.” Transformative Works and Cultures 20. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2015.0671.

richardramirezsbadbreath. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 30, 2022. Content no longer online.

Rochford, Elle, and Zachary D. Palmer. 2022. “Trans TikTok: Sharing Information and Forming Community.” In TikTok Cultures in the United States, edited by Trevor Boffone, 84–94. London: Routledge.

Rogers, Christine. 2010. “Aileen Wuornos: Sympathy for the Devil.” In Illuminating the Dark Side: Evil, Women & the Feminine, edited by Andrea Ruthven and Gabriela Mádlo, 53–64, Brill e-book.

Robinson, Mary. 2014. “Hell’s Belles: The Adaptive Treatment of Lizzie Borden, Ruth Snyder, and Aileen Wuornos as a Process of Female Demonization.” MA diss., Tufts University.

robotsvsdinosaurs. 2017. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://robotsvsdinosaurs.tumblr.com/post/187020094537.

Romano, Aja. 2014. “Inside Tumblr’s Obsession with Mass Murderers.” The Daily Dot, September 13, 2014. https://www.dailydot.com/irl/tj-lane-dylan-klebold-fandom-tumblr/.

rrebelyell. 2022. “Just Another Lost Angel.” Wattpad. Accessed May 30, 2022. Content no longer online.

rrmyloverr. 2022b. TikTok video. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Ruby is eating my heart? [username]. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. Content no longer online.

Russell, Tiller, and James Carroll, dirs. 2021. Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer. Netflix.

rxbbitlOser. 2019. “Carl Azuz x Ted Bundy.” Wattpad. Accessed February 20, 2022. Content no longer online.

S [username]. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@thenightstalker1960s/video/7047932141031771398?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7047932141031771398.

Sacks, Sarah. 2017. “‘Let’s Get Comfy and Cozy and Cuddle Up and Talk About Murder:’ My Favorite Murder and the New True Crime.” MA diss., University of Oregon. https://scholarsbank.uoregon.edu/xmlui/handle/1794/22686.

Salen, Katie, and Eric Zimmerman. 2004. Rules of Play: Game Design Fundamentals. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Saltzman, Rachelle H. 1995. “‘This Buzz Is for You:’ Popular Responses to the Ted Bundy Execution.” Journal of Folklore Research 32, no. 2: 101–19. http://www.jstor.org/stable/3814368.

Salviano, Antonio. 2021. “Comment on Richard Ramirez—Dirty Mind.” YouTube. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGwuK3NAdIg.

Sandvoss, Cornel. 2005. Fans: The Mirror of Consumption. Cambridge, UK: Polity.

Scott, Suzanne. 2011. “Revenge of the Fanboy: Convergence Culture and the Politics of Incorporation.” PhD diss., University of Southern California.

Scott, Suzanne. 2019. Fake Geek Girls: Fandom, Gender, and the Convergence Culture Industry. New York: NYU Press.

saveaileen. 2021. TikTok video. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@saveaileen/video/6954545304066624773?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1.

Schilt, Paige. 2000. “Media Whores and Perverse Media: Documentary Film Meets Tabloid TV in Nick Broomfield’s Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer.” Velvet Light Trap, Spring 2000: 50–61. https://go.gale.com/ps/i.do?p=AONE&u=googlescholar&id=GALE|A90190351&v=2.1&it=r&sid=AONE&asid=ca714458.

Schmid, David. 2005. Natural Born Celebrities: Serial Killers in American Culture. Chicago: University of Chicago Press.

Schmidt, Martha A. 1994. “Dahmer Discourse and Gay Identity: The Paradox of Queer Politics.” Critical Sociology 20, no. 3: 81–105.

Schulenberg, Kelsea S. 2021. “‘You’re in a Cult, Call Your Dad:’ An Investigation into the True Crime Podcast My Favorite Murder and Its Online Fan Communities.” MA diss., Clemson University.

Seltzer, Mark. 2013. Serial Killers: Death and Life in America’s Wound Culture. New York: Routledge.

serialkillersink. 2012. “Murderabilia—Serial Killers Ink on Fox News Cleveland November 2012.” YouTube. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ug8k8nXabUM.

Serial Killers Ink. 2022a. “About Us.” SerialKillersInk.net. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://serialkillersink.net/about-us.html.

Serial Killers Ink. 2022b. “Jeffrey Dahmer—18-inch Demented Dollz Dahmer Plush Doll (out of package).” Accessed September 22, 2022.

serial killer edits. 2021. “Jeffrey Dahmer | Edit | Maneater (lyrics).” YouTube. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUZvzgiJ3BY.

Serial Productions. 2014–. Serial podcast. Accessed December 12, 2023. https://serialpodcast.org/.

Shifman, Limor. 2014. Memes in Digital Culture. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Shefrin, Elana. 2004. “Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Participatory Fandom: Mapping New Congruencies Between the Internet and Media Entertainment Culture.” Critical Studies in Media Communication 21, no. 3: 261–81.

Sherminator. 2021. Comment on “Richard Ramirez ‘Fell with the Devil.’" YouTube. Accessed May 7, 2022.

sick-girl-666. 2021a. Tumblr post. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://sick-girl-666.tumblr.com/post/647653233060397056.

sick-girl-666. 2021b. Tumblr post. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://sick-girl-666.tumblr.com/post/647653004950011904.

sick-girl-666. 2021c. Tumblr post. Accessed March 24, 2022. https://sick-girl-666.tumblr.com/post/647652608176226304.

sick-girl-666. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://sick-girl-666.tumblr.com/post/647650277484298240/im-back#notes.

Simpson, Ellen, and Semaan, Bryan. 2021. “For You, or For ‘You’? Everyday LGBTQ+ Encounters with TikTok.” Proceedings of the Association for Computing Machinery on Human-Computer Interaction 4, no. CSCW3: 1–34. https://doi.org/10.1145/3432951.

Skinner, Claudia. 2022. “‘Do You Want to Form an Alliance with Me?’ Glimpses of Utopia in the Works of Queer Women and NonBinary Creators on TikTok.” In TikTok Cultures in the United States, edited by Trevor Boffone, 72–83. London: Routledge.

Slayersbookofdeath-blog. 2017. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tumblr.com/slayersbookofdeath-blog/164319149291.

somebody-help-meee. 2020. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://deathrowrorry.tumblr.com/post/638377466608615424/crime-scene-photos-are-the-most-fascinating-types.

Soo Soo. 2021. Comment on “Richard Ramirez (Devil Eyes—Hippie Sabotage).” YouTube. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0_zeUynvKI.

Sotrueiris444. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed January 11, 2023. https://www.tiktok.com/@sotrueiris444/video/7147828437766409515?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&q=%40sotrueiris44&t=1673438489104.

stalkersdisneyland. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://stalkersdisneyland.tumblr.com/post/676787789608747008/friendly-reminder-in-case-you-need-someone-to.

Steenberg, Lindsay. 2017. “Crime and Celebrity.” Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Criminology. https://doi.org/10.1093/acrefore/9780190264079.013.26

Stein, Louisa. 2015. Millennial Fandom: Television Audiences in the Transmedia Age. Iowa City: University of Iowa Press.

Stein, Louisa, and Kristina Busse. 2009. “Limit Play: Fan Authorship Between Source Text, Intertext, and Context.” Popular Communication 7, no. 4: 192–207. https://doi.org/10.1080/15405700903177545.

Stjerneby, Luna. 2018. “Fuck Politeness: Resistive Discourse in the My Favorite Murder Fan Community.” MA diss., Roskilde University. https://rucforsk.ruc.dk/ws/portalfiles/portal/63519709/Thesis_done__1_.pdf.

stormiej222. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@stormiej222/video/7093246008347446534?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7093246008347446534&q=aileen%20wuornos%20memes&t=1669121316648.

Stratton, Jon. 2021. “Parodies For a Pandemic: Coronavirus Songs, Creativity and Lockdown.” Cultural Studies 35, no. 2–3: 412­–31. https://doi.org/10.1080/07494467.2021.1945225.

sunhealer24. 2021. “Safe and Sound.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed March 23, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/30313527?view_full_work=true.

Surtees, Joshua. 2016. “Inside the World of Feminist Teen Girls Obsessed with Serial Killers.” Vice, May 20, 2016. https://www.vice.com/en/article/ppvewv/serial-killer-twitter-teenage-girl-fans.

szarvasoks. 2022. Tumblr post. Content no longer online.

symphony-of-damage. 2021. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 6, 2022. Content no longer online.

tedbundy_2. 2022. TikTok video. Content no longer online.

Ted_bundy_epic. 2022a. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@ted_bundy_epic/video/7098975548654882050?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7098975548654882050&q=richardramirezmeme&t=166868973362

Ted_bundy_epic. 2022b. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

the-real-jazzy-richardson-blog. 2018. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/172502201483/u-disappoint-me-sometimes-but-i-still-love-u-in-a.

the-real-ricardo-ramirez. 2018a. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/172543828183/i-want-you-in-these-guts#notes.

the-real-ricardo-ramirez. 2018b. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/172499963168/are-you-the-real-richard#notes.

the-real-ricardo-ramirez. 2018c. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/172502201483/u-disappoint-me-sometimes-but-i-still-love-u-in-a.

the-real-ricardo-ramirez. 2021a. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/643760468041908224/kys-fat-cunt#notes.

the-real-ricardo-ramirez. 2021b. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/642309182206377984/his-nasty-ass-raped-children-you-and-this-sick#notes.

the-real-ricardo-ramirez. 2021c. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 30, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/172504669203/your-gf-is-super-offensive-like-wtf#notes.

The-real-ted-bundy--blog. 2018a. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 1, 2022. https://the-real-ted--bundy-blog.tumblr.com/post/172540630998/omg-r-u-the-real-ted-bundy-shook-omg#notes.

The-real-ted-bundy--blog. 2018b. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 1, 2022. https://the-real-ted--bundy-blog.tumblr.com/post/172661108873/join-the-discord-chat-teddy-boi-all-the-killers#notes.

The-real-ted-bundy--blog. 2022. Tumblr header. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://the-real-ted--bundy-blog.tumblr.com/ask.

Thechildkiller. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

Thehighpriestess. 2021. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@thehighpriestess1322/video/7029681148460797230?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7029681148460797230&q=aileenwuornosmeme&t=1669122211987.

thenightstalker1960s. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed September 9, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@thenightstalker1960s/video/7047932141031771398?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7047932141031771398.

The Uncombed One. 2017. “A Current Affair: ‘Death Row Romeo’—Richard Ramirez Groupies.” YouTube. Accessed March 23, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYbIdHKksnw&t=2s.

theuncombedone. 2021. “Richard Ramirez—Heaven.” YouTube. Accessed March 23, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQJRDkaPZ0E.

Thomas, Lynn. 2002. Fans, Feminisms and “Quality” Media. London: Routledge.

Thornton, Sarah. 1995. Club Cultures: Music, Media, and Subcultural Capital. Cambridge, UK: Polity.

Throwaway-num1. 2021. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. https://www.reddit.com/r/RichardRamirezFans/comments/o09oj4/i_did_some_practice_with_my_drawing_tablet_and_i/hkxm7og/?utm_source=reddit&utm_medium=web2x&context=3.

Throwaway-num1. 2022. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

TikTok. 2020. “How TikTok Recommends Videos #ForYou.” TikTok newsroom, June 18, 2020. https://newsroom.tiktok.com/en-us/how-tiktok-recommends-videos-for-you.

Timnick, Lois, and John H. Lee. 1989. “Ramirez Must Die, ‘Stalker’ Judge Decides: Crime—‘I Will be Avenged,’ Slayer Declares at Sentencing; Victims Tell Court of Continuing Psychological Pain.” Los Angeles Times, November 8, 1989. https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1989-11-08-me-891-story.html.

Tiny_Cryptographer25. 2021. Comment on Reddit. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

Tithecott, Richard Frank. 1995. “Making Monsters: Jeffrey Dahmer and the Social Construction of the Serial Killer.” PhD diss., University of Southern California.

Tortellini. 2019. Comment on “The One Where True Crime Meets High School.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed July 25, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/14352558?view_full_work=true.

trebkatrebka. 2022. TikTok video. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@trebkatrebka/video/7158393558800600326?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7158393558800600326&q=%23richardramirezhumour&t=1668691967323.

true-crime-fiend. 2022. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://yourickie-x.tumblr.com/post/680444540255158272/im-in-here-but-my-heart-is-with-you-love#notes.

Truecrimedittys. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Turk, Tisha. 2014. “Fan Work: Labor, Worth, and Participation in Fandom’s Gift Economy.” In "Fandom and/as Labor," ed. Mel Stanfill and Megan Condis, special issue, Transformative Works and Cultures 15. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2014.0518.

Trilling, Lionel. 1972. Sincerity and Authenticity. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press.

Unipan, Gabby. 2021. “Placemaking and Community-Building among Lesbian, Bisexual, and Queer (LBQ) Women and Non-Binary People during the Covid-19 Pandemic.” Honors project, Bowdoin College. https://digitalcommons.bowdoin.edu/honorsprojects/240.

Upset. 2020. “A Second Chance.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed July 25, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/18653371?view_full_work=true.

user9361478211356. 2020. Comment on TikTok. Accessed July 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

V [username]. 2022a. Comment on TikTok. Accessed July 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

V [username]. 2022b. Comment on TikTok. Accessed July 25, 2022. Content no longer online.

v1ntage-p3ps1. 2020. “What is Okay: Being Interested in True Crime.” Tumblr. Accessed December 3, 2021. https://v1ntage-p3ps1.tumblr.com/post/624446137668157440/what-is-okay-being-interested-in-true-crime. Accessed 03/12/2021.

Valentina Flores. 2021. Comment on "Richard Ramirez (Devil Eyes—Hippie Sabotage).” YouTube. Accessed September 16, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0_zeUynvKI.

Vicary, Amanda M., and Chris R. Fraley. 2010. “Captured by True Crime: Why Are Women Drawn to Tales of Rape, Murder, and Serial Killers?” Social Psychological and Personality Science 1, no. 1: 81–86. https://doi.org/10.1177/1948550609355486.

Vickery, Jacqueline R. 2020. “The Memeification of #Schoolshootings in the U.S.: Youth, TikTok, and Playful Mediated Bodies.” AOIR Selected Papers of Internet Research, 2020. https://spir.aoir.org/ojs/index.php/spir/article/view/11357.

Victoria💕. 2021. Comment on TikTok. Accessed May 7, 2022. https://www.tiktok.com/@richardsleatherjacket/video/6967233340088798470?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6930854616536172037.

vodkancheese. 2021. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. https://at.tumblr.com/vodkancheese/lol/rll4yxonovrl.

Vronsky, Peter. 2004. Serial Killers: The Method and Madness of Monsters. New York: Berkley.

Walliss, John. 2010. “Fan Filmmaking and Copyright in a Global World: ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Fan Films and the Case of ‘Damnatus.’” Transformative Works and Cultures 5. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2010.0178.

Wang, Jufang. 2020. “From Banning to Regulating TikTok: Addressing Concerns of National Security, Privacy, and Online Harms.” Foundation for Law, Justice and Society, November 6, 2020. https://www.fljs.org/banning-regulating-tiktok-addressing-concerns-national-security-privacy-and-online-harms.

Warwick, Alexandra. 2007. “Blood and Ink: Narrative and the Whitechapel Murders.” In Jack the Ripper: Media, Culture, History, edited by Alexandra Warwick and Martin Willis, 71–87. Manchester: Manchester University Press.

Webber, Jake. 2022. “Revealing Jeffrey Dahmer’s Personal Items.” YouTube video. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KJAMZgQ6nw&t=135s.

Whoneedsanameforthissite. 2020. Comment on “A Collection of Poems about Jeffrey Dahmer and the Original Female Character.” Archive of Our Own. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/26879557/chapters/65585596.

Wiest, Julie B. 2011. Creating Cultural Monsters: Serial Murder in America. Boca Raton, FL: CRC Press.

Wiest, Julie B. 2016. “Casting Cultural Monsters: Representations of Serial Killers in U.S. and U.K. News Media.” Howard Journal of Communications 27, no. 4: 327–46. https://doi.org/10.1080/10646175.2016.1202876.

Wilcox, Dennis. 2006. Foreword to Serial Murder and Media Circuses, by Dirk C. Gibson, ix–x. Westport, CT Praeger.

Wilkinson, Alissa. 2019. “The Ted Bundy Movie Starring Zac Efron Sure Does Love Ted Bundy.” Vox, May 3, 2019. https://www.vox.com/culture/2019/2/5/18210945/ted-bundy-extremely-wicked-shockingly-evil-vile-review-netflix.

Williams, Rebecca. 2010. “Good Neighbours? Fan/Producer Relationships and the Broadcasting Field.” Continuum: Journal of Media & Cultural Studies 24, no. 2: 279–89.

Williams, Rebeccca. 2017. “Fan Tourism and Pilgrimage.” In The Routledge Companion to Media Fandom, edited by Melissa A Click and Suzanne Scott, 98–106. New York: Routledge.

Williamson, Milly. 2005. The Lure of the Vampire: Gender, Fiction and Fandom from Bram Stoker to Buffy. London: Wallflower Press.

Willoughby, Vanessa. 2017. “Killer Crush: Inside Tumblr’s Serial Killer Fandom Problem.” Bitch Media, October 9, 2017. https://www.bitchmedia.org/article/serial-killer-fandom-on-tumblr/.

Wilson, Jacqueline Z. 2008. Prison: Cultural Memory and Dark Tourism. New York: Peter Lang.

Woo, Benjamin. 2012. “Alpha Nerds: Cultural Intermediaries in a Subcultural Scene.” European Journal of Cultural Studies 15, no. 5: 659–76.

Wu, Xianwei. 2019. “Hierarchy Within Female ACG Fandom in China.” Transformative Works and Cultures 30. https://dx.doi.org/10.3983/twc.2019.1456.

X_Paranormal_X. 2021. The Viper in the Glass. Wattpad. Accessed February 26, 2022. Content no longer online.

XianTan99. 2021. Jack. Wattpad. Accessed February 26, 2022. https://www.wattpad.com/story/288347681-jack.

xiigauge. 2021. Comment on Tumblr. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://the-real-ricardo-ramirez.tumblr.com/post/643854910895636480/your-blog-makes-for-free-birth-control#notes.

xkx09977. 2021. Reddit post. Accessed May 8, 2022. Content no longer online.

xscumfucx. 2022. Reddit comment. Accessed May 30, 2022. Content no longer online.

Yatabe, Katsuyoshi, dir. 1991. The Brave of Sun Fighbird. Tokyo: Sunrise studio. ANN (Nagoya TV).

Yolandi. 2019. Candy Necklace. Archive of Our Own. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://archiveofourown.org/works/18773080.

Young, Robert J. C. 2001. Postcolonialism: An Historical Introduction. Oxford, UK: Blackwell.

your-little-edit-witch. 2021. Comment on “Jeffrey Dahmer | Edit | Maneater (lyrics).” YouTube. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUZvzgiJ3BY.

yourboyfriendsbimbo2. 2021. Comment on “Richard Ramirez Imagines.” Wattpad. Accessed February 18, 2022. Content no longer online.

your-rickie-x. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed May 6, 2022. https://yourickie-x.tumblr.com/post/680444540255158272/im-in-here-but-my-heart-is-with-you-love#notes.

Yuko, Elizabeth. 2019. “Inside the Murderabilia Machine: How Macabre Artifacts Became a Booming Industry.” Rolling Stone, August 9, 2019. https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/manson-murder-murderabelia-true-crime-collectibles-869058/.

Zappavigna, Michele. 2011. “Ambient Affiliation: A Linguistic Perspective on Twitter.” New Media & Society 13, no 5: 788–806.

zClosurez. 2019. Comment on “Aileen Wuornos: Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” YouTube. Accessed September 20, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MriWNndljQ0.

Zeng, Jing, Crystal Abidin, and Mike S. Schäfer. 2021. “Research Perspectives on TikTok and Its Legacy Apps—Introduction.” International Journal of Communication 15:3161–72.

Zhao, Shan Mu. 2019. "How the Green Hornet Became Chinese: Cross-Racial Mimicry and Superhero Localization in Hong Kong." In "Fans of Color, Fandoms of Color," ed. Abigail De Kosnik and André Carrington, special issue, Transformative Works and Cultures 29. https://doi.org/10.3983/twc.2019.1531.

Zodiacgirl666. 2022. Tumblr post. Accessed December 22, 2022. Content no longer online.

Zubernis, Lynn, and Katherine Larsen. 2018. “Make Space for Us! Fandom in the Real World.” In A Companion to Media Fandom and Fan Studies, edited by Paul Booth, 145–59. Hoboken, NJ: Wiley Blackwell.

Zulli, Diana, and David J. Zulli. 2022. “Extending the Internet Meme: Conceptualizing Technological Mimesis and Imitation Publics on the TikTok Platform.” New Media & Society 24, no. 8: 1872–90. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444820983603.