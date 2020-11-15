Front matter of Walter Lippmann. Liberty and the News. New York: Harcourt, Brace and Howe, 1920.

LIBERTY and the NEWS

BY WALTER LIPPMANN

In writing this tract I have dared to believe that many things were possible because of the personal example offered to all who practice journalism by Mr. C. P. Scott, for over forty-five years editor-in-chief of the Manchester Guardian. In the light of his career it cannot seem absurd or remote to think of freedom and truth in relation to the news.

Two of the essays in this volume, “What Modern Liberty Means” and “Liberty and the News” were published originally in the Atlantic Monthly. I wish to thank Mr. Ellery Sedgwick for the encouragment he gave me while writing them, and for permission to reprint them in this volume.

W. L.

New York City.

January 1, 1920.

CONTENTS

JOURNALISM AND THE HIGHER LAW

WHAT MODERN LIBERTY MEANS

LIBERTY AND THE NEWS

