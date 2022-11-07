New Book: Communication Conduct in an Island Community

AVAILABLE IN FOUR FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | paperback ($15)

& SIX PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | OAPEN | Project MUSE | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books

Canadian-born Erving Goffman (1922–1982) was the twentieth century’s most important sociologist writing in English. His 1953 dissertation is published here for the first time, on the hundredth anniversary of his birth. The remarkable study, based on fieldwork on a remote Scottish island, presents in embryonic form the full spread of Goffman’s thought. Framed as a “report on a study of conversational interaction,” the dissertation lingers on the modest talk of island “crofters.” It is trademark Goffman: ambitious, unconventional in form, and brimmed with big-picture insight. The thesis is that social order is made and re-made in communication—the “interaction order” he re-visited in a famous and final talk before his 1982 death. The dissertation is, as Yves Winkin writes in a new introduction, the “Rosetta stone for his entire work.” It was here, in 360 dense pages, that Goffman revealed, quietly, his peerless sensitivity to the invisible wireframes of everyday life.

Canadian-born Erving Goffman (1922–1982) was among the most important sociologists of the twentieth century.

Yves Winkin is Distinguished Emeritus Professor at the University of Liège and Honorary Professor at the Conservatoire national des arts et métiers.

AVAILABLE IN FOUR FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | paperback ($15)

& SIX PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | OAPEN | Project MUSE | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books

Communication Conduct in an Island Community , originally deposited in 1953 at the University of Chicago, is in the public domain.

Published by mediastudies.press in the Public Domain series

Original formatting, spelling, and citation styles retained throughout, with occasional [ sic ] to indicate an uncorrected error.

mediastudies.press | 414 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA

New materials are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 ( CC by-nc 4.0 )

Cover design: Mark McGillivray | Copy-editing & proofing: Emily Alexander

Credit for scan: Internet Archive, 2015 upload

Credit for LaTeX template: Book design inspired by Edward Tufte , by The Tufte-LaTeX Developers

isbn 978-1-951399-15-3 (print) | isbn 978-1-951399-10-8 (html)

isbn 978-1-951399-08-5 (epub) I isbn 978-1-951399-07-8 (pdf)

doi 10.32376/3f8575cb.baaa50af

Library of Congress Control Number 2022951441

Project MUSE | OAPEN | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books