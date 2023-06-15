New Book: Franklin Ford Collection

Curated and introduced by Dominique Trudel and Juliette De Maeyer, the collection includes letters, leaflets, editorials, and treatises by the American journalist Franklin Ford.
AVAILABLE IN FOUR FORMATS
online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | paperback ($15)
& SEVEN PLATFORMS
mediastudies.press | OAPEN | Project MUSE | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books | Amazon
The American journalist Franklin Ford (1849–1918) is remembered for his ambitious (and stillborn) Thought News periodical, hatched with philosopher John Dewey. The Franklin Ford Collection, curated and introduced by Dominique Trudel and Juliette De Maeyer, takes in the full shambolic spread of Ford's thought, across news, politics, education, finance, and society at large. The collection includes nineteen documents—letters, leaflets, editorials, and treatises—with critical annotations from Trudel and De Maeyer. The works, many unpublished or rarely circulated, illustrate the core themes that animated Ford's career, including his sweeping program of press reform and his thoughts on the interconnected flows of money, transportation, and communication.
Franklin Ford (1849–1918) was an American journalist, entrepreneur, and media theorist.
Dominique Trudel is associate professor of communication and culture at Audencia Business School.
Juliette De Maeyer is professor of communication at the Université de Montréal.
Franklin Ford Collection contains previously unpublished works and works in the public domain.
Original formatting, spelling, and citation styles retained throughout, with occasional [sic] to indicate an uncorrected error.
