New Book: Franklin Ford Collection

AVAILABLE IN FOUR FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | paperback ($15)

& SEVEN PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | OAPEN | Project MUSE | Internet Archive | Google Book s | Apple Books | Amazon

The American journalist Franklin Ford (1849–1918) is remembered for his ambitious (and stillborn) Thought News periodical, hatched with philosopher John Dewey. The Franklin Ford Collection, curated and introduced by Dominique Trudel and Juliette De Maeyer, takes in the full shambolic spread of Ford's thought, across news, politics, education, finance, and society at large. The collection includes nineteen documents—letters, leaflets, editorials, and treatises—with critical annotations from Trudel and De Maeyer. The works, many unpublished or rarely circulated, illustrate the core themes that animated Ford's career, including his sweeping program of press reform and his thoughts on the interconnected flows of money, transportation, and communication.

Franklin Ford (1849–1918) was an American journalist, entrepreneur, and media theorist.

Dominique Trudel is associate professor of communication and culture at Audencia Business School.

Juliette De Maeyer is professor of communication at the Université de Montréal.

AVAILABLE IN FOUR FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | paperback ($15)

& SEVEN PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | OAPEN | Project MUSE | Internet Archive | Google Book s | Apple Books | Amazon

Franklin Ford Collection contains previously unpublished works and works in the public domain.

Published by mediastudies.press in the Public Domain series

Original formatting, spelling, and citation styles retained throughout, with occasional [ sic ] to indicate an uncorrected error.

mediastudies.press | 414 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA

New materials are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 ( CC by-nc 4.0 )

Cover design: Mark McGillivray | Copy-editing & proofing: Emily Alexander

Credit for LaTeX template: Book design inspired by Edward Tufte , by The Tufte-LaTeX Developers

isbn 978-1-951399-22-1 (print) | isbn 978-1-951399-19-1 (pdf)

isbn 978-1-951399-21-4 (epub) | isbn 978-1-951399-20-7 (html)

doi 10.32376/3f8575cb.80aee30a

Library of Congress Control Number 2023939244