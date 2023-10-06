New Book: Killer Fandom: Fan Studies and the Celebrity Serial Killer

AVAILABLE IN FOUR FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | paperback ($20)

& SEVEN PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | OAPEN | Project MUSE | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books | Amazon

Killer Fandom is the first long-form treatment of serial killer fandom. Fan studies have mostly ignored this most moralized form of fandom, as a stigmatized Bad Other in implicit tension with the field’s successful campaign to recuperate the broader fan category. Yet serial killer fandom, as Judith May Fathallah shows in the book, can be usefully studied with many of the field’s leading analytic frameworks. After tracing the pre-digital history of fans, mediated celebrity, and killers, Fathallah examines contemporary fandom through the lens of textual poaching, affective community, subcultural capital, and play. With close readings of fan posts, comments, and mashups on Tumblr, TikTok, and YouTube, alongside documentaries, podcasts, and a thriving “murderabilia” industry, Killer Fandom argues that this fan culture is, in many ways, hard to distinguish from more “mainstream” fandoms. Fan creations around Aileen Wuornos, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Richard Ramirez, among others, demonstrate a complex and shifting stance toward their objects—marked by parodic humor and irony in many cases. Killer Fandom ultimately questions—given our crime-and violence-saturated media culture—whether it makes sense to set Dahmer and Wuornos “fans” apart from the rest of us.

Judith May Fathallah is a Research and Outreach Associate at Lancaster University and a Research Fellow at Coventry University in the UK. She is author of Fanfiction and the Author: How Fanfic Changes Popular Cultural Texts (2017) and Emo: How Fans Studied a Subculture (2020).

AVAILABLE IN FOUR FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | paperback ($20)

& SEVEN PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | OAPEN | Project MUSE | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books | Amazon

Killer Fandom: Fan Studies and the Celebrity Serial Killer is published by mediastudies.press in the Media Manifold series

mediastudies.press | 414 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA

Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 ( CC by-nc 4.0 )

Cover image: drow_easy | Copy-editing & proofing: Emily Alexander

mediastudies.press acknowledges with gratitude the support of Lancaster University Library (Pilot University OA Fund 2023-2024 - Books)

Media Manifold series - issn ( online ) 2832-6202 | issn ( print ) 2832-6199

isbn 978-1-951399-36-8 (print) | isbn 978-1-951399-23-8 (pdf)

isbn 978-1-951399-25-2 (epub) | isbn 978-1-951399-24-5 (html)

doi 10.32376/3f8575cb.c2702120