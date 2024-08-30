Skip to main content
Published on Sep 30, 2024

Dave Park Named Co-Director of mediastudies.press

We are pleased to announce that, by a unanimous vote of the Board, Dave Park has joined Jeff Pooley as co-director of mediastudies.press. Park, a professor of communication at Lake Forest College (USA), had served as the press’s indispensable associate director for the past two years. mediastudies.press is a nonprofit, scholar-led publisher of diamond open access (OA) books in the media, film, and communication studies fields.

A warm congratulations to Dave for the new role!

