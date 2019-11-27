Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Dec 27, 2019

Why an Internet that Never Forgets Is Especially Bad for Young People

by Kate Eichhorn
Published onDec 27, 2019
Why an Internet that Never Forgets Is Especially Bad for Young People
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Why an Internet that Never Forgets Is Especially Bad for Young People
Why an Internet that Never Forgets Is Especially Bad for Young People
by Kate Eichhorn
  • Published on Dec 27, 2019
  • www.technologyreview.com
Description

An outbound link to Kate Eichhorn, "Why an Internet that Never Forgets Is Especially Bad for Young People," MIT Technology Review, December 27, 2019, https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/12/27/131123/internet-that-never-forgets-bad-for-young-people-online-permanence/.

UNTIL THE END of the 20th century, most young people could take one thing for granted: their embarrassing behavior would eventually be forgotten. It might be a bad haircut, or it might be getting drunk and throwing up at a party, but in an analog era, even if the faux pas were documented in a photograph, the likelihood of its being reproduced and widely circulated for years was minimal. The same held true for stupid or offensive remarks. Once you went off to college, there was no reason to assume that embarrassing moments from your high school years would ever resurface.    

Not anymore. Today, people enter adulthood with much of their childhood and adolescence still up for scrutiny. But as past identities and mistakes become stickier, it’s not just individuals who might suffer. Something much larger—the potential for social change and transformation—may also be at risk.

OUTBOUND LINK

Why an Internet that Never Forgets Is Especially Bad for Young People (Kate Eichhorn, MIT Technology Review, December 27, 2019)

METERED PAYWALL (3 free articles per month)

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
mediastudies.press
mediastudies.press
Published with