Style - mediastudies.press

Published on Sep 08, 2021

Published onSep 08, 2021
New monographs, new introductions to reprints, and articles in History of Media Studies all follow the Chicago Manual of Style 17th, with the notes & bibliography citation style.

House Style

Any mediastudies.press-specific style and usage rules are listed here.

  • (1) Links and (2) full-article or full-chapter page ranges appear only in the Bibliography (as opposed to Notes)

  • Full author names are listed for each bibliography item, even in the cases of repeat names (so no “—.”)

  • Full-length HMS articles should include an abstract, generally of 200 words or fewer

  • In the case of foreign language words and book titles, we general italicize.

  • For websites, when citing a specific passage on second reference, include “para. 3”

  • Label words in an article or book (e.g., chapter or figure), should generally be lower-case. E.g., “see figure 2”

  • For figure captions, use sentence case and a period instead of a colon after the label, with a period at the end (e.g., Figure 1. A typology of media theories.)

  • For table titles, use title case and a period instead of a colon after the label, with no period at the end (e.g., Table 1. A Typology of Media Theories [no period])

