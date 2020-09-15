New Single: Our Master’s Voice

AVAILABLE IN FIVE FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | Mobi (free) | paperback ($20)

& SIX PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | Project MUSE | OAPEN | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books

“I was an ad-man once,” James Rorty writes in this classic dissection of the advertising industry. Steeped in Rorty’s leftist politics, Our Master ’s Voice presents advertising as the linchpin of a capitalist economy that it also helps justify. The book set off tremors when it was published in 1934, perhaps because its author so decisively repudiated his former profession. But Rorty and his spirited takedown of publicity were all but forgotten a decade later. The book is a neglected masterpiece, republished in this mediastudies.press edition with a new introduction by Jefferson Pooley.

“Vigorous, athletic, witty, and in parts profound analysis of and attack upon the advertising game in its broadest aspects.” The New Yorker (1934)

“Some advertising men will denounce it; others, I suspect, will welcome it. And the general reader will find it exceedingly informative.” Bruce Catton (1934)

James Rorty (1890–1973) was an American poet, journalist, and sometime advertising copywriter. Jefferson Pooley is a professor of media and communication at Muhlenberg College.

AVAILABLE IN FIVE FORMATS

online (free) | PDF (free) | ePub (free) | Mobi (free) | paperback ($20)

& SIX PLATFORMS

mediastudies.press | Project MUSE | OAPEN | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books

Our Master’s Voice: Advertising , originally published in 1934 by the John Day Company, is in the public domain.

Download the original pdf

Published by mediastudies.press in the Public Domain series

mediastudies.press | 414 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA

New materials are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 ( CC by-nc 4.0 )

Cover design: Mark McGillivray | Copy-editing & proofing: Petra Dreiser

Credit for scan: Internet Archive, contributor Prelinger Library, 2006 upload

Credit for LaTeX template: Book design inspired by Edward Tufte , by The Tufte-LaTeX Developers

isbn 978-1-951399-00-9 (print) | isbn 978-1-951399-01-6 (ebook)

doi 10.21428/3f8575cb.dbba9917

Library of Congress Control Number 2020941776

Project MUSE | OAPEN | Internet Archive | Google Books | Apple Books