I AM THE algorithm, and I know you. I know you better than your friends know you. I know you better than your family knows you. I know things about you that you have yet to acknowledge about yourself. I know you because I am the sum of every move you’ve ever made online. I know you because I am you.

I know exactly what you spend on clothing and apparel. I know this, yet you will be surprised when you open up the budget-tracking app that you swore you’d use in 2018 and see how much of your income went to cute shoes you found on the Internet. You’ll also be shocked by how much you spend on takeout. I won’t …

