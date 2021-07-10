Skip to main content
Published on Feb 19, 2019DOI

The I in the Internet

by Jia Tolentino
Published onFeb 19, 2019
  • Published on Feb 19, 2020
  • lab.cccb.org
An outbound link to Jia Tolentino, “The I in the Internet,” CCCB Lab, February 19, 2020, http://lab.cccb.org/en/the-i-in-the-internet/.

IN THE BEGINNING the internet seemed good. “I was in love with the internet the first time I used it at my dad’s office and thought it was the ULTIMATE COOL,” I wrote, when I was ten, on an An­gelfire subpage titled “The Story of How Jia Got Her Web Addic­tion.” In a text box superimposed on a hideous violet background, I continued:

But that was in third grade and all I was doing was going to Beanie Baby sites. Having an old, icky bicky computer at home, we didn’t have the Internet. Even AOL seemed like a far-off dream. Then we got a new top-o’-the-line computer in spring break ’99, and of course it came with all that demo stuff. So I finally had AOL and I was completely amazed at the marvel of having a profile and chatting and IMS!!

Then, I wrote, I discovered personal webpages. (“I was aston­ished!”) I learned HTML and “little Javascript trickies.” …

OUTBOUND LINK

The I in the Internet(Jia Tolentino, CCCB Lab, February 19, 2020)

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
