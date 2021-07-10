Skip to main content
Published on Dec 30, 2019

How Smartphone Cameras Changed the Way We Document Our Lives

by Jane C. Hu
Published onDec 30, 2019
How Smartphone Cameras Changed the Way We Document Our Lives
How Smartphone Cameras Changed the Way We Document Our Lives
How Smartphone Cameras Changed the Way We Document Our Lives
by Jane C. Hu
  • Published on Dec 30, 2019
  • slate.com
An outbound link to Jane C. Hu, "How Smartphone Cameras Changed the Way We Document Our Lives," Slate, December 2019, https://slate.com/technology/2019/12/smartphone-camera-iphone-decade-photo-archive.html.

AS THE DECADE comes to a close, social media is packed with nostalgic memes marking the end of the decade. On Twitter, people are humblebragging about their biggest personal accomplishments. (Mine is a tie between meeting a cat named Larry David and finally going to a Guy Fieri restaurant.) And predictably, on Instagram, people are posting side-by-side photos of their 2009 selves and their current selves.

Search the Instagram hashtag #2009to2019 or #10yearchallenge and you’ll notice bangs are out and flannel is in. But there are two basic changes related to technology that are easy to miss. The first is unsurprising: Image quality has gotten much better. The second showcases how our photo taking style has changed. While most people’s 2009 photos are obviously taken by someone else—full-body shots from a distance, often containing little bits of forearm or cheek that reveal friends or family cropped out—most people’s current photos are mirror selfies where their smartphone is visible, or a flattering front-facing camera snap. Just as video killed the radio star, the smartphone has largely replaced the stand-alone camera.…

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
