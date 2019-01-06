a mediastudies.press open reader
edited by Jefferson Pooley
Social Media & the Self: An Open Reader
The Self in the Age of Zoom
The Social Self
The Performing Self
Calculated Authenticity
The Business of Sharing
Social (Media) Identities
Alternative Futures
Published by mediastudies.press in the Open Reader series
mediastudies.press | 414 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA
New materials are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 (CC by-nc 4.0)
Cover credit: “Backstage at the Paramount” by John Rogers is licensed under CC by-nc-nd 2.0 and used by permission
Header credit: “Closed red curtain at the Coolidge Corner Theatre - portrait” by brokentrinkets is licensed under CC by 2.0
Identifiers: isbn 978-1-951399-04-7 | doi 10.32376/3f8575cb.1fc3f80a
Edition 1.0, published in July 2021