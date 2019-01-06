Transparency

mediastudies.press is committed to transparency on principle. This page includes official documents, financial, and operational details.

Address

414 W. Broad St.

Bethlehem, PA 18018 USA

email address (for complaints and inquiries): [email protected]

Nonprofit status

mediastudies.press is a nonprofit corporation registered in Pennsylvania, USA, with 501(c)(3) status.

Pennsylvania Articles of Incorporation

501(c)(3) status letter

Bylaws

Board of Directors

Tim Elfenbein, Forthcoming LLC, USA

Juliette de Maeyer, Université de Montréal, Canada

Dave Park, professor of communication, Lake Forest College, USA

Jeff Pooley, professor of media & communication, Muhlenberg College, USA

Peter Simonson, University of Colorado Boulder, USA

Cheryll Ruth Soriano, De La Salle University, Philippines



Staff

Director - Jeff Pooley, professor of media & communication, Muhlenberg College, USA

Associate Director - David Park, professor of communication, Lake Forest College, USA

Board meetings

Agenda & minutes - July 2019

Agenda & minutes - January 2020

Agenda & minutes - February 2021

Agenda & minutes - May 2021

Agenda & minutes - November 2022

Annual filings

Pennsylvania annual statement - 2019

Pennsylvania annual statement - 2020

Pennsylvania annual statement - 2021

Pennsylvania annual statement - 2023

Policies

Open access principles

Preservation

Peer Review

Authors with Funding

Financials

Monthly financial overviews

Metrics

Book engagement