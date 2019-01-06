We are media scholars like you, with an academy-first vision for the future of publishing, a growing list of titles, and four book series dedicated to the field. We are nonprofit and fee-free by principle. We are committed to bibliodiversity and to scaling small—with five books a year selected for their scholarly promise, rather than their projected sales. If these values and commitments match your own, please consider publishing with us

.

open access: all our works are freely available on the open web, under author-selected licenses

nonprofit: we are proudly nonprofit and mission-driven, in conscious contrast to the prevailing oligopoly

scholar-led: we are run by academics in the field, with the aim to spread research among scholars and to the public

no author fees: partnerships with libraries and other funders, rather than author fees, cover our modest costs—so inability to pay is no barrier

professionalism: we follow all the best practices in scholarly publishing, including chapter-level metadata, Library of Congress and WorldCat indexing, and all the latest registration standards (including DOIs, ISBNs, and OCLC cataloguing)

informed publicity: we know the media studies fields, and issue personalized appeals to relevant listservs, journal book review editors, the New Books Network—and we host a panel of relevant scholars for a remote book-launch event for every book we publish

multi-modal: we support (and encourage) video, audio, image, and interactive elements, in line with the fields’ multiple objects of study

artisanal editing: we personally edit every manuscript with the expertise that only a fellow scholar can provide

high-quality copy editing: we provide unusually excellent copy editing, paying a fair rate to our carefully chosen, U.S.-based copy editors

developmental peer review: we employ a care-based peer review model, with options for open and signed review upon request

author pages: we provide authors with monthly updates on downloads, sales, and readership across our distribution platforms

versioning: we make it easy for authors to release iterative, citable updates—a nod to the kinetic worlds that media scholars study